Former MP Casts Doubt On Bahau Perikatan Nasional’s Candidate Profile

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Former Kangar MP Noor Amin Ahmad raised several issues concerning the profile of Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Bahau election candidate P.M. Kumar. Among the concerns raised was on Kumar’s education background.

The Pakatan Harapan member highlighted this on his online Twitter account.

In his Tweet, he alleged that several aspects of P.M Kumar’s CV seem suspicious. His higher education, for instance, does not sit well with Amin Ahmad as the university P.M Kumar claims he have attended does not seem to exist, according to Amin.

“Bethel Faith University does not exist. There is only Bethel University, a private Christian university in Minnesota, United States.” Noor Amin Ahmad

Facebook

He further claimed that the university does not offer a Diploma in Business Management. And instead only a Bachelor of Science in Business Management.

Apart from that, he also questioned Kumar’s position as the chairman of an Al-Quran Tahfiz Centre.

The former MP also found fault with Kumar’s time as a member of the police and military associations.

“Member of the police and military associations. What does it mean? There is no record of having ever been a policeman or soldier.”

1. Bethel Faith University tak wujud. Yang ada Bethel University, sebuah universiti Kristian swasta di Minesota, Amerika Syarikat.



2. Bethel University pula tidak menawarkan Diploma in Business Management, hanya Bachelor of Science in Business Management. Tidak ada program… pic.twitter.com/lCuMQ6fvcN — Noor Amin Ahmad (@NoorAminAhmad) July 31, 2023

What is most surprising, according to Amin, is Kumar’s “Dr” title.

“The title “Dr”, not sure if it refers to the qualification of a doctor of medicine or a doctor of philosophy. His qualification is also only a diploma, even that is questionable.”

Checks by TRP found that the poster in question was shared by Kumar himself on TikTok.

With many commenting asking for him to elaborate, especially on his position as a tahfiz centre chairman, Kumar has yet to provide an answer.

On Facebook, a user asked if Kumar was a Muslim convert.

However, another Facebook user shared a post by Kumar in which he attended a celebration at a temple in Bahau where there was also a photo of him praying.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.