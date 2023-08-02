Maluri LRT Suspect Under Psychiatric Treatment In HKL, Police Says He’ll Be Arrested Soon

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Police have confirmed the identity of the man who attacked a 27-year-old woman at the Maluri Light Rail Transit (LRT) on 28 July.

Kuala Lumpur City police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the suspect is currently at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) seeking psychiatric treatment.

Mohd Shuhaily added that the suspect will be arrested soon, New Straits Times reported.

Meanwhile, the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry thanked members of the public for coming to the aid of the victim.

The Social Welfare Department and the ministry’s counsellors board are also ready to provide psychological support and counselling to the victim.

The government will not compromise on any offences related to women’s rights and welfare and is committed to increasing awareness about sexual harassment. Women, Family and Community Development Ministry

The ministry also urged people to do their part to protect the community from exploitation and sexual harassment to build a safe environment for all.

For advice and guidance, members of the public are encouraged to contact Talian Kasih at 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999 (in operation 24-hour).

What happened that day?

A local woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by the suspect at Maluri LRT around 8am on 28 July. The act, caught on video, saw members of the public jumping in to help free the woman from the man’s grasp.

After the scuffle, the man encroached onto the train tracks and beat his shoe against the side of a waiting train.

The auxiliary police on the other side of the platform rushed to help the victim but were unable to detain the man due to his aggressive behaviour. The man allegedly quickly fled the station.

Members of the public rushing to aid the victim at Maluri LRT. Image: TRP File.

The victim lodged a police report on the same day. A Twitter user @xxzarraa, allegedly the victim herself, had asked everyone not to spread the video online as she was still dealing with the trauma.

Rapid Rail regretted the incident and said it has heightened safety measures by adding more auxiliary police officers at its stations.

