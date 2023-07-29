Strangers Step In To Protect Woman From Aggressive Man At LRT Maluri

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A viral video on Twitter showed a group of strangers rescued a woman who was attacked by a man at LRT Maluri. The incident is believed to have taken place at 8am on 28 July.

A man in a black shirt pounced on a woman and held her on the floor. Hearing her screams, the people nearby rushed to help.

The group kicked and punched the man until he loosened his grip and the woman managed to get away.

In another clip, the same man stood in the middle of the train tracks and kept hitting the sides of the LRT with his shoe while yelling.

According to Berita Harian, auxiliary police on the other platform rushed to help the victim but members of the public got to her first.

The 27-year-old victim lodged a police report around 8.49am for sexual harassment.

Cheras police chief Assistant Commissioner Zam Halim Jamaluddin said an investigation paper has been opened about the case and an investigation is underway.

Rapid KL expressed regret and has taken immediate action to increase auxiliary police surveillance at its stations.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Cheras police hotline at 03-9284 5050/5051, the Kuala Lumpur police headline 03-2115 9999 or head to any police stations nearby.

