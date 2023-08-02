Ceiling At Bandar Mahkota Cheras Mall Collapses, No Injuries Reported

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A shocking incident unfolded at the Bandar Mahkota Cheras (BMC) Mall when a false ceiling collapsed from a height of about 70 feet to the ground.

This happened at 12.37pm yesterday and the Fire and Rescue Department were called to the scene.

According to Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations command centre chief Zulfikar Jaffar, six members and officers from the Tun Hussein Onn Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) arrived at the location after receiving a call, as reported by Sinar Daily.

The fire department confirmed there were no fatalities or injuries after inspecting the three-storey mall.

Videos and photos of the collapsed ceiling had also been making rounds on social media.

The mall’s management issued a statement on their Facebook page, saying that what happened was an isolated incident and it did not affect the structure of the building.

They stressed that the overall structure is still stable.

However, some areas of the mall is temporarily inaccessible as they are conducting necessary inspections and repairs.

BMC Mall is a favourite one-stop destination for residents of Mahkota Cheras with various shops available for necessities, including a supermarket, and many restaurants as well as a pharmacy and hardware store. It also has a karaoke centre.

