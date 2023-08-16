Roof Collapses In Kuchai Lama, Severely Damaging Several Vehicles

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Last night, a beam structure collapsed on the roof of a commercial building in Jalan Kuchai Lama, causing damages to at least 10 vehicles.

The incident occurred at 10.40 pm, involving Block A of the Sri Desa Kuchai building at Kuchai Entrepreneurs Park.

The incident was shared by netizens on social media platforms.

From the video, it can be seen that a big chunk of the roof collapsed. Damages were also visible especially the ones sustained by a silver Myvi which has been pressed into half its size.

The Fire and Rescue Department checked every floor of the building.

According to Brickfields District Police Chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor, there were no injuries or fatalities, as reported by New Straits Times.

The building is now temporarily closed until it is deemed safe by the relevant authorities.

“I ask the public to stay away from the location of this incident and not make any speculations.”

“Currently the authorities are investigating to identify the true cause of the incident considering that it happened when the weather was good and there was no rain,” he said.

The follow-up operation involved the police, firefighters as well as the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

