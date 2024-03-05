MINI Malaysia Bids Farewell To MINI Countryman With Exclusive John Cooper Works Trim

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MINI, the most sophisticated compact premium automotive brand in Malaysia introduced the limited-edition MINI Countryman JCW Trim today, now with bold exterior and interior design enhancements that will turn heads on the road.

The MINI Countryman has been highly-celebrated since its first introduction here in 2011, and especially so when local assembly of the model began in 2013 at Kulim.

As the top-performing MINI model in Malaysia year-after-year, the stylish Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) captivates by retaining its iconic MINI DNA while offering owners more space for double the thrill.

The MINI Countryman will charm Malaysians one last time as the beloved SAV presents its final waltz in the JCW Trim.

This exclusive edition of the MINI Countryman will arrive with the John Cooper Works (JCW) aerodynamic kit that features powerful design elements consisting of a front apron with built-in air ducts and rear bumper with a diffuser.

The kit also offers the MINI Countryman a striking appearance with the MINI JCW door sill finishers, sporty rear spoiler and 19-inch JCW Circuit Spoke Wheels with run-flat tyres.

The MINI Countryman JCW Trim retains the powerful 2-litre MINI TwinPower Turbo engine, that produces 192 hp and 280 Nm of torque, capable of a century sprint in 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 226 km/h.

Paired with a 7-Speed Dual Clutch Sports Automatic Transmission, the vehicle can achieve extremely fast gear change in the SPORT driving mode or activate the coasting function for increased comfort via the GREEN driving mode.

Inside, the harmonious ambience of the MINI Countryman JCW Trim is accentuated with anthracite sun visors, dome light housing, as well as anthracite pillars that span the front to the rear of the vehicle.

The two handles on the ceiling in the rear and front also add to its sporty appeal.

The MINI Countryman JCW Trim will be available in four enthralling colours, namely the British Racing Green, Chilli Red, Nanuq White and Sage Green – all in limited quantities to offer a truly exclusive ownership experience.

For MINI enthusiasts who prefer the classic MINI Countryman look and feel, the standard variant of the beloved SAV will still be available for order, retaining the powerful MINI TwinPower Turbo engine for greater reliability and responsiveness, complemented by the dramatic front bumper design and air intakes, all the way to its distinctive automatic LED headlights and Piano Black Exterior Optic.

MINI Roadside Assistance

The MINI Countryman JCW Trim is covered by MINI Malaysia’s 5-Year Roadside Assistance programme, available for all new MINI vehicles with a comprehensive list of services that include a 24-Hour, 365-days-a-year Accident and Help on the Phone and On the Spot Hotline, Free Towing Services and when needed (over 200KM from residential home), Replacement Vehicle, Seamless Mobility, Accommodation, Mobility Services Solutions as well as Repatriation services.

The MINI Roadside Assistance programme can be accessed by contacting 1800-88-8808.

MINI Service Online

Making a service appointment has never been easier. The new online service programme will now allow customers to schedule their service needs directly at their preferred MINI Authorised Dealerships via https://service.mini.my/.

MINI Financing

With Straight Line Financing by BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia, ownership of the MINI Countryman JCW Trim is made more attractive with a special 0% interest rate offer, available for a limited time only.

Alternatively, the MINI Countryman JCW Trim can be owned with Easy Drive Financing, starting from RM 2,329.00 (based on estimates of 75% loan, 100,000 km mileage on a five-year tenure).

For those who prefer the classic MINI Countryman, customers can still opt for the standard variant from RM 2,296.00 (based on estimates of 75% loan, 100,000 km mileage on a five-year tenure) with the Easy Drive Financing, or opt for the same limited-time 0% interest rate programme with Straight Line Financing.

Recommended retail pricing of the MINI Countryman JCW Trim with SST (on the road, without insurance) is:

The MINI Countryman – RM250,388

The MINI Countryman with JCW Trim – RM253,833

(Add-on) MINI Extended Warranty & Service Package – RM10,400

More information on the MINI Countryman JCW Trim can be found here.

