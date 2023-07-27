PMX Announces Special Cash Aid, E-Wallet Credits

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today unveiled the Madani Economy framework which included some immediate good news for Malaysians.

First, Malaysians earning less than RM100,000 annually will receive RM100 in e-wallet credit.

The government has allocated RM1 billion for this initiative, and it’s expected that more than 10 million recipients from the B40 and M40 groups will benefit from it.

The Prime Minister made this announcement at the Securities Commissions Malaysia headquarters during the launch event of the Madani Economy: Empowering the People economic framework.

Secondly, the good news concerns civil servants.

The government will allocate RM300 for each civil servant of Gade 56 and below as part of a special one-off cash aid.

This special incentive will benefit some 1.3 million employed civil servants including those employed contractually and over a million pensioners. Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister

Retirees and pensioners will receive RM200.

Malay Mail reported Anwar as saying that he has instructed the Finance Ministry to expedite and carry out the measure within two weeks.

