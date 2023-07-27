Future Sound Asia’s Ben Law Says GVF Special To Him As Son Is Same Age As Festival

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

In a press conference called “Setting the Record Straight” earlier today (27 July) with ALIFE and Future Sound Asia (FSA) at Publika, Ben Law, the Founder and Director of FSA expressed his disappointment over the whole Matty Healy fiasco which led to the cancellation of the Good Vibes Festival (GVF).

FSA had been dedicating their lives to bringing in international artistes for Malaysians to enjoy and they were hoping to celebrate a wonderful and meaningful 10th-year anniversary, a testament to a decade-long of hard work.

Ben shared that he felt a profound sense of sadness since GVF is as old as his first and only son.

This festival is extremely close to my heart, because it was established the year my son was born.



Good Vibes Festival’s aim has always been to foster a platform where music lovers can connect and share meaningful experiences.



It is a tremendous setback for us that our festival was cancelled due to the actions of one individual. Ben Law, Founder & Director of FSA

Matty Healy’s Fault

Ben also explained that the show was cut short because of Matty Healy’s unruly conduct, which included the use of abusive or provocative language, destroying equipment and engaging in an indecent act on stage.

He blatantly contravened local performance guidelines and violated our country’s laws and regulations.



We do not accept or condone such behaviour, and Matty Healy’s conduct deserves to be condemned. Ben Law, Founder & Director of FSA

He said that Healy’s display has left a trail of consequences for Malaysians. This incident was isolated and unforeseen, and contrary to the agreement that they have with the band.

In their 10-year history, GVF has never faced such a controversy because they have always had strict rules and they made sure the performers adhered to them. This includes no smoking, no drinking, no swearing, and no indecent acts on stage.

They even had a written agreement saying The 1975 will adhere to the festival’s guidelines. They are now considering a legal action against Matty Healy, for breaching the said promise.

In addition, he also said that FSA will always remain steadfast in their commitment to uphold the regulations and guidelines set by the authorities and to maintain the trust the community has placed in them.

“We will learn from this isolated incident and together with PUSPAL, we are looking forward to possibly devising a framework which would specifically cater to the unique characteristics of multi-day and multi-act music festivals,” he said.

He also ended his speech by saying that they will try to ensure the safety and cultural sensitivity of Malaysians are always prioritised in future events, without hampering Malaysia’s thriving international entertainment industry.

We strive for a safer, more harmonious future for live music in Malaysia. Ben Law, Founder & Director of FSA

