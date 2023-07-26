Sinkhole Appears At Karak Highway, Road Users Advised To Use Alternative Routes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A sinkhole appeared at a section of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) near Bentong yesterday (25 July).

Based on a statement, Anih Bhd, the concessionaire of the KLK and the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1), said the sinkhole is near the Bentong toll plaza at KM66.1.

Motorists who came across the sinkhole went online to warn others to avoid the road and take alternative routes to get to their destination.

The cause of the sinkhole is still being investigated. Meanwhile, the police and a technical team from Anih Bhd will help direct traffic to alternative routes.

Sinkhole jadi di Highway KL-Karak sebab terowong ECRL kat bawah tu runtuh.



Yup, ECRL lalu bawah highway KLK rupanya. Let’s wait bila tuan punya nak cerita kan.



Harap no casualty. pic.twitter.com/rA99cAwaEM — Hezeri Samsuri (@HezeriSamsuri) July 25, 2023

Alternative routes to take

Road users travelling to Kuala Lumpur from Kuantan are advised to exit at the Bentong east exit (near the Benus industrial) and enter the Bentong west exit (near Bentong toll plaza).

If they’re travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Kuantan, they’re advised to exit the Bentong west exit (after Bentong toll plaza) and continue their journey towards Bentong east exit.

MAKLUMAN PENTING (SUSULAN TANAH MENDAP DI KM66.1) | 26 Julai 2023



PANDUAN KEPADA PENGGUNA YANG INGIN KE PANTAI TIMUR & KUALA LUMPUR



SILA GUNAKAN LALUAN ALTERNATIF DAN PATUHI ARAHAN PETUGAS DI LOKASI#LPTdihati pic.twitter.com/82Qdhrhskf — GMBK-KARAK-KTN-JABOR (@LPTTrafik) July 25, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.