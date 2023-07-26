TRP
Sinkhole Appears At Karak Highway, Road Users Advised To Use Alternative Routes
The sinkhole is reportedly near the Bentong toll plaza at KM66.1.

by
July 26, 2023
Credit: Inforoadblock/FB

A sinkhole appeared at a section of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) near Bentong yesterday (25 July).

Based on a statement, Anih Bhd, the concessionaire of the KLK and the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1), said the sinkhole is near the Bentong toll plaza at KM66.1.

Motorists who came across the sinkhole went online to warn others to avoid the road and take alternative routes to get to their destination.

The cause of the sinkhole is still being investigated. Meanwhile, the police and a technical team from Anih Bhd will help direct traffic to alternative routes.

Alternative routes to take

Road users travelling to Kuala Lumpur from Kuantan are advised to exit at the Bentong east exit (near the Benus industrial) and enter the Bentong west exit (near Bentong toll plaza).

If they’re travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Kuantan, they’re advised to exit the Bentong west exit (after Bentong toll plaza) and continue their journey towards Bentong east exit.

