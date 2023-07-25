[Watch] Drunk Woman Curses & Pours Alcoholic Drink At Cinemagoers Who Shushed Her

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A TikTok user @eclent uploaded a video showing an allegedly drunk woman cussing out other cinemagoers during a Barbie movie in a TGV Cinema in Subang Jaya.

TGV Cinema confirmed that the incident took place in one of its outlets on 21 July at 10.15pm during a Barbie movie screening.

The woman allegedly brought alcoholic drinks into the cinema with a man and got drunk while watching the film.

Cinemagoers claimed the couple also talked throughout the movie which annoyed everyone in the same cinema hall.

When the woman was advised to keep quiet, she reacted by throwing the alcoholic drink at the cinemagoers who told her off.

The woman then cursed at everyone and showed vulgar gestures as she was exiting the hall with her companion.

When a cinemagoer cursed back at the drunk woman, the man turned back to say “What did you say?”

According to Kosmo, a woman who had the alcoholic drink poured on her reported the incident immediately to cinema staff.

She said the CCTV footage in the hall should be used as evidence and she hoped immediate action would be taken against the drunk woman.

A netizen said this was why cinemas do not allow guests to bring in their own food and drinks into the halls.

TGV Cinema issued a statement

TGV Sunway Pyramid apologised for the incident and regretted that it happened to its cinema guests.

TGV said it does not condone such behaviours and is working with the authorities to investigate the matter.

