Stepfather Says 11YO Girl “Problematic,” Biological Mum Gives Her Daughter Up

While some couples are trying hard to have a baby, it’s heartbreaking to know that there are also parents who do not appreciate having a child.

Herman Sudil, a manager of TBQ Amal Welfare Organization in Johor, recently shared an upsetting story about a mother who willingly gave up her 11-year-old daughter.

The woman is married to her third husband for only less than a year. He refused to care for his stepdaughter and claimed she was a problematic child.

Herman said the girl was willing to go hungry and waited outside the house until her mother returned home from work at 11pm instead of staying indoors with her stepfather.

If she ran away from home, she would rather go to a female teacher’s house than hang out with her friends.

Herman said there must be a reason why she took such drastic measures to stay away from the stepdad. He wondered why the girl’s mother couldn’t or refused to see the issue.

He also revealed that the girl was fine with her previous stepdads.

Please be a mother and don’t chase after men until you’re willing to abandon your child because you don’t want to anger your husband. Herman Sudil, manager of TBQ Amal Welfare Organization in Johor.

Currently, Herman said a manager from his company is arranging to have the child sent to the TBQ Amal Children’s Shelter since her mother willingly signed the documents to wash her hands off her.

Netizens hoped the girl will be cared for

Netizens were shocked by the mother’s behaviour and sympathised with the poor girl. They couldn’t believe the mother could do something so cruel to her own child.

They hoped no one will fault the girl for abandoning her mother as she grows older. Some netizens also praised the girl for being able to protect herself in the trying situation.

Many expressed hope that a family who wanted a child would take the girl in and treat her like their own daughter.