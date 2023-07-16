TRP
Now Reading
Malaysians Question How Local Film “Vik2Ria Secret” Secured RM550k From Finas
TRP
TRP

Malaysians Question How Local Film “Vik2Ria Secret” Secured RM550k From Finas

The total production of “Vik2Ria Secret” costs RM1.05 million but only brought in RM5,058.90 in ticket sales.

by
July 16, 2023

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

It’s not a secret that local films in Malaysia have a reputation for having poor storytelling and plot.

A local film titled Vik2Ria Secret’s poor ticket sales and failure to capture audiences despite its high production cost has prompted netizens to question the making of the movie and the way funds are awarded to production houses and filmmakers.

Vik2Ria Secret purportedly took RM1.05 million to make, with almost half of the funds (RM550,000) secured from the National Film Development Corporation (Finas).

Despite the high production cost, Vik2Ria Secret allegedly completed two weeks of cinema showings that only managed to draw 346 people to watch and only netted RM5,058.90 in ticket sales.

Netizens wondered how films with poor stories like Vik2Ria Secret managed to secure funding from Finas and wondered what criteria were set and met to receive the funding.

Meanwhile, the issue has also made some wonder if it was a money laundering scheme. Netizens also alleged the reported number of people watching the movie could be just the audience on the film’s premiere day.

On a lighter note, netizens also criticised the quality of the poster design and the decision to include an image of a bra on it.

Some netizens believe the fund from Finas would benefit proven local creators such as Sofyank better.

Finas has sued individuals and production houses before

Back in April 2023, Finas sued 47 individuals and production companies for not delivering any films from the RM20 million that was granted to them.

Finas Chief Executive Md Nasir Ibrahim said the actions were based on an audit report involving grants between 2013 and 2017.

According to Malay Mail, Finas urged these individuals and production companies to repay the funds through warning letters but to no avail.

Nasir said some blamed Finas for being inhumane by taking legal action against them.

Moving forward, Finas has tightened the process of granting funds and monitored filming processes on the ground to ensure there was no misappropriation of funds.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Tags
TRP

© 2021 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd