Kindergarten Principal Faces Negligent Charge After Four-Year-Old Boy’s Tragic Drowning

The principal of a kindergarten will face charges for negligence following the death of a four-year-old boy who allegedly drowned in a swimming pool.

According to The Star, Ipoh OCPD Asst Comm Yahaya Hassan told the press that the deputy public prosecutor’s office has ordered that charges be filed against the 58-year-old principal at the Magistrate’s Court today.

The police have noted that the investigation falls under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act, which pertains to the neglect of a child in a manner likely to cause physical injury.

This comes after the parents of the boy, V. Thanes Nair, took to the streets yesterday to seek justice regarding their son’s death.

In April, Thanes’ mother D Nilaveni accused the kindergarten’s management of negligence after her son had fallen into a swimming pool and died five days later.

In several videos posted and reposted online, Nilaveni and her husband, V. Vijay can be seen walking barefoot from a kindergarten in Bandar Sri Klebang, Perak to the Ipoh police headquarters.

While marching forward, the couple could also be seen carrying placards calling for “Justice for Thanes.”

ACP Yahaya also emphasized that the police take these allegations seriously and are also concerned about the dissemination of false information through social media by certain users.

In a 30-second video posted on Facebook by Sathruhan Manian, he alleged that the police had not conducted a transparent investigation into the death of the child.

Responding to this accusation, ACP Yahaya noted that the police had received a report regarding the drowning incident of the four-year-old child in the kindergarten’s pool on 18 April.

A sudden death report was also filed to investigate the child’s unfortunate demise.

