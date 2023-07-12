Jasmine Loo, Said To Be Jho Low’s “Sidekick”, Arrested

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

The police have arrested former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) lawyer Jasmine Loo Ai Swan, according to Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

In a news conference, Saifuddin told the press that Loo was arrested last Friday and has since been remanded at the Dang Wangi police station.

He also noted that her lawyer had pointed out that Loo was ready to cooperate with the police as well as the Malaysian government regarding the case.

However, as reported by Malay Mail, Saifuddin declined to comment further on the particulars of Loo’s arrest, only noting that she is to be investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code.

Under this, Loo will face a punishment of imprisonment of two to 20 years, whipping and a fine.

When asked for clarification on further details of the case, Saifuddin said that would fall under the jurisdiction of the police.

Loo is said to be a close associate of fugitive Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, the mastermind behind the 1MDB scandal which also involved former prime minister Datuk Ser Najib Razak.

Najib is currently serving a 12 year sentence at the Kajang prison while Jho Low’s whereabouts remain unknown.

