Muda Suggests Needs-Based Approach Instead Of Race-Based Quota System

Following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement that the quota system will be maintained, the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) proposed a different approach instead.

They urged for the government to consider a shift towards a needs and merit based approach instead.

In a press conference uploaded on their Facebook page, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman emphasised the importance of a new system rather than the archaic one currently in place.

The new system should take into account various factors such as the socioeconomic status, region, parents’ background, co-curricular activities and academic performance of the applicants. This new system should also not discriminate against individuals based on their religion or race. Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman

Additionally, Syed Saddiq stated that their objective is to ensure fairness at the starting line itself, where equal opportunities can be fostered.

We acknowledge the need to uplift standards, and that begins with a level playing field. Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman

His remarks was in response to Anwar’s proposal to maintain the quota system for Bumiputera students in local public higher learning institutions to preserve racial balance.

The Muar MP also raised several other concerns, particularly about the repercussions of exceptionally talented students with perfect scores of 4.00 and straight As who were unable to secure positions in matriculation programs.

He highlighted the alternative of providing them with opportunities to pursue their education in renowned universities abroad, thus preventing potential brain drain.

Furthermore, he emphasised that this brain drain would ultimately result in Malaysia losing valuable human resources, as more than 1.7 million Malaysians are currently employed overseas.

The ones who lose out are all Malaysians, not just a singular race or a particular religion. As I have previously shared, we need to see Malaysia as a national project. Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman

To address these issues, he also suggested that a Special Select Committee in Parliament engage in a bipartisan debate on the matter, besides looking at a needs-based approach.

Adding on, Syed Saddiq also stressed the need for evidence-based decision-making, urging a departure from the longstanding policy that continues to favour elites while leaving the poor behind.

The policy we have at the moment was meant to help the poor further their studies but it seems that it has begun to also favour the elite. This is also something the government should look into using evidence and data based methods. Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman

