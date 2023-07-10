“Bumi Quota At Uni Stays” Ignites Heated Social Media Discussion

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, netizens took to social media to voice their opinions on the retention of the quota system at public universities in Malaysia, following an announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

While it is believed that the quota system aims to maintain racial balance in higher education institutions, concerns have been raised regarding equal access to quality education and opportunities for all Malaysians.

Twitter user @thanushahaha_ emphasized the urgent need for educational reform in Malaysia, highlighting the disparities that persist in access to quality education.

Marginalised communities face barriers that limit their educational prospects, hindering social mobility and economic progress.



It's time to address this issue and create a fairer education system that empowers all Malaysians.

She added that this step toward a fairer education system would empower marginalized communities, foster social cohesion, and contribute to long-term economic growth.

Moreover, as underscored by @_nrlizzhs, education is a vital tool for uplifting individuals from poverty, irrespective of their race or religion.

According to her, discrimination within the education system hampers the ability of those in need to improve their circumstances and by ensuring equal education access and opportunities for all students, regardless of their backgrounds, Malaysia can enable individuals to transcend socio-economic limitations and contribute to the nation’s progress.

The first step to a progressive country is to ensure equal education access & opportunities to every student in Malaysia without looking at its race and religion.



The only way that those from the needy could uplift themselves out of poverty is by education.



1/2 https://t.co/gS2FxfJoiJ — Izzah (@_nrlizzhs) July 9, 2023

On the other hand, Twitter user @_Hxrrxz drew parallels between the recent statements and sentiments of Anwar and former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Essentially, what he’s saying is non-Bumi students tend to do better in exams thus if IPT admissions are based on merit, Malays wouldn’t be able to catch up 😂



Kinda the same thing Mahathir said in London, just in different words and settings.

Meanwhile, Twitter user @dougyeo voiced concerns about the consequences of perpetuating a system that may prioritize mediocrity over meritocracy.

He stressed that Malaysia’s competitiveness on a global scale is at stake, and it is crucial to prioritize excellence in education to remain competitive with regional neighbors and global rivals.

Imagine. 65 years since independence and we've yet to gradually roll back these post-colonial remedies.



Our competitors are not our fellow Malaysians. But our regional neighbors. Our global rivals.



Our competitors are not our fellow Malaysians. But our regional neighbors. Our global rivals.

Short sightedness leads to long repercussions.

Additionally, Twitter users also shared personal experiences dealing with the entry requirements to matriculation as well.

Twitter user @KomathyGaneish pointed out that when she was in matriculation, a classmate had asked her what her SPM results were and when she mentioned that she had scored 10 As, her classmate was bewildered.

When I was in matrics, my classmate asked me what were my SPM results. When I said I got 10 As, her eyes widened and she said 'wow pro-nya'. Err well, I wouldn't have been sitting there if I got anything less than that yknow. She on the other hand got in with 1A.

Anwar emphasized that the retention of the quota system at public universities in Malaysia is to preserve racial balance in local higher education institutions.

He pointed out the historical disparities witnessed at Universiti Malaya in the 1960s and 1970s, where the engineering faculty had zero Malay students, and the medical faculty consisted of only 12% Malays.

To address this imbalance, the late Royal Prof Ungku Abdul Aziz Abdul Hamid and the Ministry of Education made efforts to assist Malay students, ensuring they had a fair opportunity to compete.

As reported by the New Straits Times, while the quota system is here to stay, Anwar also acknowledged the need to explore alternative methods to provide more opportunities for non-Bumiputera students.

The government aims to ensure that non-Malay Bumiputera students with excellent academic achievements are not overlooked and are given a fair chance to secure places in local universities. Efforts will be made to address the concerns of sidelining non-Bumiputera students and promote fairness in the admission process. Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

National Professors Council (MPN) senior fellow Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Teo Kok Seong pointed out that the quota system is also used in other countries.

According to Teo, the existence of this kind of system was and is important to make sure the demographics of said country are represented at all levels, as reported by the New Straits Times.

The quota system in the field of education and others is actually a positive action. This is because, apart from being able to help the backward groups, it also spurs national unity and national integration. This happens after social deficits, particularly in the gaps between ethnicity, social class and urban-rural areas, are narrowed through affirmative action by the country, especially through the quota system. National Professors Council (MPN) senior fellow Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Teo Kok Seong

