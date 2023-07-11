1 Dead, 9 Injured In Rempit Convoy Stunt On LEKAS Highway

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

On 10 July around 11.30pm, there was an accident involving 10 motorcyclists at KM 26.9 Kajang-Seremban Highway (LEKAS).

The accident left a 19-year-old boy dead and 9 people injured, five with extensive injuries and four with light injuries.

New Straits Times reported that the group of motorcyclists were riding dangerously and performing stunts such as Superman on their bikes.

They were travelling from Nilai towards Seremban on LEKAS highway.

According to the police statement, one of the motorcyclists lost control of the vehicle and knocked into others.

Videos online showed other road users stopping to help the injured and move the totalled motorcycles.

All ten victims, aged between 18 and 20, were rushed to Hospital Tuanku Jaafar Seremban for medical attention while the deceased was sent for post-mortem.

The case is classified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the lead investigator Inspector Zarina Ariffin at 013-8238336.

The police reminded the public to be careful on the road to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

