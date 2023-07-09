[Watch] Woman Claims She Couldn’t Open A Bank Account Because She’s A Housewife

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

A Tiktok user and housewife Farhanah (@ana_nokcili) recently shared her disappointment in failing to open a bank account for herself.

In her Tiktok video, she claimed that a bank staff told her she could open a bank account, but she needs to bring the necessary documents with her as she’s a housewife.

These documents include her husband’s payslip, a telephone bill, or any phone-related documents to verify her phone number.

After getting the documents in order, she returned to the bank on another day to open a bank account.

She allegedly waited for two hours in the bank before receiving crushing news that she couldn’t open an account because she’s a housewife without income.

Even us housewives have our dignity. Why can’t you just tell me from the start that I can’t do it?” Farhanah

There might be more to the story

Netizens who felt for her sympathised with her and shared their own experiences too. Some housewives met the same hurdles when they tried to open a bank account for themselves.

Due to scam syndicates, banks have to be very cautious and have strict policies to follow. A netizen believed that the bank seemingly made it hard for a housewife to open a bank account to prevent setting up mule accounts.

A mule account is a bank account that’s set up but used by someone else to collect or transfer funds. Usually, these funds are stolen or laundered from illegal activities.

However, some netizens were sceptical about Farhanah’s story as she seemed to be running her own business selling ground chillis.

To illustrate a point, another housewife shared that she managed to open a bank account after she showed her business license.

Reporting to Bank Negara Malaysia

If you find yourself having difficulties in opening a bank account, you can try escalating the matter to Bank Negara Malaysia.

According to Free Malaysia Today, approving applications for savings and current accounts involved extensive due diligence like background checks. This is to prevent the likelihood of the bank account being used for money laundering activities.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said anyone having trouble opening an account with any bank should lodge a report with the bank’s complaints unit to ask for a reason for the delay or rejection.

If the problem persists, they can lodge complaints with Bank Negara at its BNMTELELINK at 1-300-88-5465 or via its website at bnm.my/LINK.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.