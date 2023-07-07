Singapore Brings Prestigious Seoul K-Pop School To Southeast Asia’s Doorstep

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Singapore Raffles Music College (SRMC) is collaborating with the prestigious School of Performing Arts Seoul (SOPA) to open the first ever K-POP international school in Singapore.

Aspiring K-pop stars in the area will be able to pick the brains of BTS’ Jungkook, Blackpink’s Jisoo, and Exo’s Kai who are among SOPA’s alma mater.

SOPA and SRMC recently signed a memorandum of agreement in Seoul. According to the Singapore Straits Times, the school will accept students from Southeast Asia, with a focus on Singapore, and provide them with specialised K-pop education.

This exciting news was shared by SRMC on their social media page.

“We are determined to further elevate the School of Performing Arts Seoul’s reputation as an exemplary educational institution not only in South Korea, but also overseas as an educational institution specialising in K-pop” said Hosung Lim, the school’s principal.

The new school will offer English-taught lessons by SOPA professors, and its curriculum will combine the educational systems of the two nations.

Ryan Goh, executive director of SRMC, stated that they believe this is a rare chance to introduce Singapore and Southeast Asia to the core of South Korea’s specialised performing arts school.

He also added that this will demonstrate the outstanding benefit of education that is industry-focused and provide the sector in the region the drive it needs to grow.

As mentioned in SRMC’s statement, this partnership encompasses not only the global popularity of K-Pop and the significance of pop in Southeast Asia, but also strengthens Singapore’s status as a centre for performing arts education.

It’s a fantastic chance to introduce the globe to the diversity and talent of Southeast Asian music and dance fans.

Jeonghui High School, which was founded in 1966, was renamed to SOPA in 2009. Along with Jungkook, Jisoo, and Kai, other notable alumni from the school include singer-actress Bae Suzy, the members of IVE’s Yujin and Wonyoung, Red Velvet’s Joy, and NCT’s Mark.

Meanwhile, SRMC has been one of Singapore’s top institutions of higher learning for music and dance since 2001.

Deeply rooted in the legacy of quality, SRMC has a team of highly trained, committed, and professional academic staff in addition to comprehensive curricula, first-rate facilities, and innovative teaching techniques.

In order to further their students’ musical knowledge and abilities, the college occasionally invites renowned performers from both the local and international music scenes.

Both these organisations have opened up a huge opportunity for the younger generation to explore their passion and interest in the K-Pop industry.

This would definitely open doors for youngsters to benefit from the industry and at the same time it would also allow the industry to go further by welcoming raw talents.

