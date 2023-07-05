Zahid Hamidi’s Daughter Breaks Silence On Father’s Eye Surgery

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently became a hot conversation topic as many speculated he had eye surgery.

Many noticed something amiss when he first donned sunglasses while speaking to the press and later took it off during a press conference.

With no official statement at first, social media went wild with assumptions and accusations.

Several netizens pointed out that the DPM had undergone some sort of cosmetic surgery, sparking rumours that his surgery was done for cosmetic purposes.

Bila Zahid Hamidi kata dia nak BN tampilkan muka baharu, who would've thought that he meant it literally? pic.twitter.com/C0V4ZImLqT — Saodah Mahmoud (@SaodahMahmoud) July 3, 2023

Clearing out these rumours, his daughter Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid took to Instagram to explain her father’s situation.

My father’s optical nerves were not functioning as they should be and while he could still see, the very visible droop in his eyes was disturbing his vision. Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid

She also pointed out that while she was not sure whether or not this condition was genetic, she pointed out that her son Louie too had the same eye shape as his grandfather.

I don’t understand what’s so funny about this situation. Everyone in my family has decided to keep quiet about this situation but I wanted to give a proper explanation. To me my father did what was necessary to keep his health in check because as a leader he has responsibilities and tasks that he needs to carry out. Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid

Also coming to Zahid’s rescue was Umno member Rafi Awg Kechik, who explained in a Facebook post that the former had to go through surgery to remove almost 70% of the skin around his eyes.

He further explained that if the skin had not been removed, his eyes could be affected by other complications.

He pointed out that he had noticed the changes in Zahid’s face when they met recently at an event.

Rafi said Zahid had to undergo the surgery, and the effects of the medication had not worn off yet.

On June 22, Free Malaysia Today reported that Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution had confirmed that Zahid was on leave for two weeks.

