[Watch] Entrepreneur’s “Mini Zoo At Home” TikTok Video Shows Crocs, Komodo Dragon In Backyard

When someone says they have pets at home, the general question that comes to mind is do they have dogs or cats.

However, an entrepreneur who posts on TikTok as @khairuljohari27 shared a video of him feeding some exotic pets that he has in his house.

What shocked viewers was that among his exotic pets are six crocodiles.

He also has a Black Dragon Asian water monitor lizard and Arapaima fish.

These animals are kept within the compound of his house, with their own designated enclosures.

In the video, he showed how he fed them raw chickens. The best part however is how calm he appeared as he fed the crocodiles, even joking how one of them was sulking.

He informed in the caption that he feeds them two full raw chickens every three days.

Many netizens who saw the video were excited about it and also had many questions to ask.

One of the questions was regarding the licence and permit to keep these animals.

Crocodiles at home?

TRP contacted the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) to know more about “crocodile permits”.

While some may assume keeping crocodiles at home is not permitted, Perhilitan said it is legal, depending on the species.

Another thing they will look into before granting the permit is the environment for the crocodiles to live in which must fit the criteria.

To check the list of wild animals that can be kept and the procedure that is needed to obtain the permit and licence to have them as a pet, click here.

However, it is also essential to know that these animals are still wild.

Thus it is vital to understand their behaviour and needs before embarking on such a “wild” adventure in your own backyard.

