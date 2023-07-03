“Tandas Free” Amidst Massive Aidiladha Jam Warms Hearts

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

In a world often characterized by self-interest and fast-paced living, acts of kindness have the power to create a profound impact.

In a Facebook post, netizen Nik Norkatijah shared her experience of a kind act by a random family.

Yesterday, when I was stuck in a traffic jam that did not move for five hours, there was a house that opened its doors for drivers stuck in the jam. Nik Norkatijah via Facebook

She said the owner put up a sign outside that read “Tandas Free, Masuk Je” (free use of restroom, just come in) with a smiley emoji.

May the good fortune of the homeowners, the uncle and aunty, be multiplied as they provided relief to stranded travelers who were in desperate need of a restroom while stuck in their cars with nature calling at the very last moment. Nik Norkatijah via Facebook

Nik Norkatijah also pointed out that this house was located in Saujana, Setiu Terengganu.

Her post, which has since garnered 1,200 likes and a few hundred comments from netizens, was also shared a total of 387 times.

Many commented on how kind the houseowners were given that jams on public holidays could last for hours without a restroom in sight.

Many also blessed the houseowners, thanking them for their kindness.

Recently, TikTok user @norhasikinhashim shared her experience on the road during her journey back to her hometown over the Aidiladha holidays.

Mcm mana laa orang kelantan tabah dalam mengadap semua ni. Alhamdullilah smpai rumah mertua setelah 27jam atas kereta. TikTok user @norhasikinhashim

According to her video, she claimed that together with her family, they spent a good 27 hours on the road due to the traffic jam.

Under the video which has since gone viral, many commented on their similar experiences.

Some even joked about how jams like that would take away at least one day of the leave they have.

Have you ever experienced something similar?

