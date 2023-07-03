Combat Sports In Schools? It Could Happen

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Have you ever wanted your kid to try out cool sports like silat or wushu?

Well look no further because the Ministry of Education (MOE) is considering allocating resources to fund and develop combat sports in schools in the future.

According to reports by Bernama, Deputy Minister Lim Hui Ying said these allocations aim to unearth talents in various combat sports such as wushu, silat and karate through training programs and the organization of events and competitions at the school level.

This decision has just been made, but we will certainly consider the allocation for combat sports. Most possibly through the MOE budget in the future. We will also discuss in more detail how to ensure that combat sports can be implemented as best as possible at the school level. MOE Deputy Minister Lim Hui Ying

Speaking to reporters at the Closing and Award Presentation Ceremony of the 12th KPM-Wushu Federation of Malaysia (WFM) Wushu Championship at Bukit Serindit, Lim also added that students of all races are encouraged to participate in sports such as wushu as it can benefit everyone in terms of health and self-defense.

Lim also emphasized that combat sports will be included in the school co-curriculum, and the initiative will involve state and district education departments to ensure its comprehensive implementation.

Bernama also reported Lim saying that the ministry will collaborate with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to provide special training sessions for combat sports at the school level, thereby exposing students to these disciplines.

It was also mentioned that combat sports should be classified as a sports activity rather than a uniformed body in schools.

What Are Combat Sports And How Do They Help?

Combat sports refer to a range of physical activities and disciplines that involve combat or fighting techniques.

These sports often emphasize both physical and mental training, teaching participants various techniques, strategies, and skills for self-defense and competition.

Common examples of combat sports include boxing, karate, judo, taekwondo, wrestling, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, among others.

Positive Impacts On Development

Engaging in combat sports can have several positive impacts on childhood development, such as:

1. Promotes Physical Fitness

Combat sports require rigorous physical training, promoting overall fitness, strength, agility, endurance, and flexibility. Thus it is no secret that these types of sports promotes and encourages physical fitness. Regular participation in these sports helps children develop a strong and healthy body.

2. Fine Tune Motor Skills

Combat sports involve a wide range of movements, such as punches, kicks, throws, and grappling techniques. Practicing these techniques improves coordination, balance, reflexes, and fine motor skills.

3. Discipline and Self-Control

These types of sports also instill discipline and self-control in children. For example, children learn to follow rules, listen to coaches, and develop patience and perseverance. Regular training and practice require focus and concentration, promoting self-discipline and the ability to control impulses.

4. Confidence and Self-Esteem

As children progress in combat sports and achieve milestones, they gain confidence in their abilities. Learning self-defense techniques and mastering new skills boosts self-esteem and provides a sense of accomplishment.

5. Conflict Resolution and Self-Defense

Additionally, combat sports also teach children valuable conflict resolution skills, emphasizing non-violent approaches whenever possible. Additionally, they acquire self-defense techniques that can help them protect themselves if faced with threatening situations.

