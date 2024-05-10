Dining Out Gave You Food Poisoning? So What Is Next?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Simply put, food poisoning is caused by eating bad food.

According to the US’ Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a majority of people only experience minor illnesses, however, some food-borne viruses can be extremely dangerous or fatal.

Hospitalisation may be necessary for some individuals, and certain illnesses can result in additional health issues, such as meningitis, kidney damage, brain and nerve damage, arthritis, and hemolytic uremic syndrome.

The symptoms of food poisoning as many would know are vomiting, diarrhoea and also the loss of appetite for food and drinks, and of course fatigue.

PIC Credit: CDC

The first thing to do is visit a doctor and get diagnosed and receive proper treatment and care for your body.

If you are convinced you had food poisoning from dining out or store-bought food, lodge a report with the authorities.

How To Lodge A Report

The first thing to do before lodging a report is to collect the evidence that is needed.

In this case, the evidence would be the payment receipt from the restaurant and also the medical report from the hospital or clinic that you received treatment from.

Illustrations of receipts and medical reports

The next thing is to know where to lodge a report.

This means filing a report with the relevant local authority (PBT) of the district where the eatery is located.

This can be done by visiting the PBT office or making a report through their website.

Example of report page from PBT Selangor

Once the report is lodged, then the investigation would begin.

Recent Food Poisoning Incident

Recently an Instagram user Nik Shahira through @beanslittlebaby shared how a beautiful birthday dinner turned into a miserable week as 13 members of their family started falling ill one after the other.

According to her, the event was her dad’s birthday and they had dinner as a family in a highly rated restaurant on Saturday (27 April).

When a significant number of those who attended the dinner, including Nik Shahira, started getting food poisoning, she strongly suspected the restaurant was the cause.

When she visited the doctor, she was diagnosed with Acute Gastroenteritis with dehydration.

She alleged they were not the only family that was going through this fate as four families said they too had food poisoning when she posted about what happened to her in a Facebook group.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.