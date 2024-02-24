Do You Have High Cholesterol? Adding Cardio To Your Workout Routine Helps To Lower It

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Is your cholesterol high? You may not need to resign yourself to eating only oats to lower it to a healthy level just yet.

Twitter user and local dental surgeon Dr Joe recently shared that he went for a health check-up and discovered that his cholesterol level was high at 6.5mmol/l. The healthy desired range is less than 5.2mmol/l.

This was a surprise since he goes to the gym regularly. However, he only does weight lifting and no cardio. His diet plan was also not so strict.

Definition of ‘badan sado tapi sebenarnya tak sihat.’ (Good body but not healthy) Dr Joe on Twitter

A little backstory behind my running journey that nobody asked. 😂 About one year ago, during my routine medical checkup, I did a blood test and found out that my total cholesterol level was HIGH @ 6.5mmol/l (desired range <5.2mmol/l).



Although I was hitting the gym on a regular… pic.twitter.com/jDaVC7vHao — Jœ  🦷🪥🇲🇾 (@iamdrjoe) February 23, 2024

His doctor advised him to start incorporating cardio exercises into his workout routine or he might have to start taking low-dose statins.

Statins is a cholesterol-lowering drug that works in two ways: by blocking an enzyme your body needs to make cholesterol and helping to reabsorb existing cholesterol that has built up as plaques containing low-density lipoproteins (LDL) in your arteries.

Joe said he hated running when he first started and he wanted to quit many times. However, he persisted and has grown to love it. He can now run 5km on easy days and 10 to 15km on long runs.

He still does weightlifting four times a week at the gym. Adding cardio to his workout routine and maintaining a moderately healthy diet has successfully lowered his cholesterol level to 4.5mmol/l.

Joe also shared a brief overview of his workout routine which includes rest days for recovery.

Oh I'm actually on a hybrid training routine which looks something like this:



Mon: Back + 5km run

Tues: Chest + 5km run

Wed: Arms + 5km run

Thurs: Shoulders + Legs + 5km run

Fri: Rest

Sat: 10-15km

Sun: Rest — Jœ  🦷🪥🇲🇾 (@iamdrjoe) February 23, 2024

Starting cardio for beginners

If you’re a beginner in all things related to exercise, it’s important to remember to be patient with yourself and start slowly.

You don’t need to do hardcore exercises right away. There have been cases where people overexerted themselves and developed injuries or experienced a heart attack.

Yeap that's true actually. Started off slowly and gradually increase the intensity. Already a year in this routine! 😃 — Jœ  🦷🪥🇲🇾 (@iamdrjoe) February 23, 2024

Remember to warm up, start slow and go at your own pace. When you feel comfortable, you can gradually increase the length of time you exercise and more.

If you’re able to, it’s easier and safer to join a class to get the exercise foundations and basics right to avoid injuries.

Here are some cardio exercises you can start with if running isn’t the right activity for you:

Walking Swimming – a good low-impact workout for those with joint aches or body pains like arthritis Cycling Jump rope Dancing Jumping jacks Climbing stairs

