Looking To Get Fit? Head Over To Megah Rise Mall For Its Exhilarating Fitness Facilities! 

When it comes to setting New Year resolutions, it is common for many to aspire to improve their fitness and health. After all, as we all know a healthy body leads to a healthy and happy life.

That said, it can be tough if you are unsure of how to go about your fitness journey – especially when it comes to picking a go-to spot to break a sweat.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

If this is an issue for you, fret not as Megah Rise Mall has several fitness recommendations for you!

Yup, the shopping mall has a variety of fitness facilities that can help you achieve your fitness and health goals!

The Active Chimp

Located on the second floor of Megah Rise Mall, The Active Chimp is one of the fitness centres that offers customers a range of fitness activities!

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

From BattleWave to Super Blitz, the activities here will truly help you to push your limits and realise your potential with the assistance of professionals.

The TRP team was fortunate enough to try the Battlewave – an activity that focuses on improving cardiovascular endurance and strengthening muscles.

And boy did we feel energised and brand new after the workout!

Image: Afifa/BuzzKini

If you are looking to try it out for yourself, you can start by subscribing to the Active Starter 3 package. It costs about RM99 for three desired classes for one month.

The best part? You can share it with your friends!

Anytime Fitness

Aside from The Active Champ, customers can also opt for Anytime Fitness to start their fitness journey.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

The gym centre is open 24 hours and is equipped with the resources to assist with your fitness journey.

Not only are they rich in fitness equipment but their services also include various exercise classes such as Zumba, Kickboxing, and Yoga.

But if you require extra assistance, the gym can help with that through its personal gym trainers. The trainers will indeed provide you with the necessary knowledge to attain your desired body.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

Those interested can sign up to become a member of the gym. The gym offers customers a chance to be a member through two membership packages.

The first one is designed for six months and is priced at RM199. The second package, which is tailored for a year, is priced at RM189.

Megah Rise Badminton Court

But if you find the aforementioned options a bit intimidating, you can then try out Megah Rise Mall’s very own badminton court.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

The court is open every day except on Monday. And the rental prices start from RM30 to RM45 per hour, which is relatively cheaper than most badminton courts.

And fret not, if you do not have the necessary items as the court sells bags, badminton rackets, shuttlecocks, and of course refreshments.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

So, there you have it! These are all the fitness options that Megah Rise Mall offers. We hope this was beneficial to you and we wish you the best of luck in your fitness journey!

