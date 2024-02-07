SplashMania Drops 2 New Rides & Invites You To Play Lóng Lóng This CNY

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

The CNY holidays are OTW, and what better way to spend this golden time of the year than to Play Lóng Lóng time!

As the Year of the Dragon roars in, GL Play will be hosting a huat-tastic promotion and introduces gravity-defying rides that’ll make you feel like you’re soaring with mythical beasts 🐉

GL Play’s, Play Lóng Lóng campaign is your gateway to fun with the fam and friends this 6 February to 10 March. The promotional period offers great deals and exciting CNY-themed activities at GL Play’s attractions around Gamuda Cove, including the SplashMania Waterpark.

As a festive season treat, visitors to SplashMania will get a chance to be among the first to experience two of its latest rides:

Zoomi’s Runway

A zipline that takes you zoomin’ 100m across the sky from SplashMania’s highest point: the iconic Amazonia pirate ship, all the way across to Omba’ King Cove as spectators swim in the sea below you.

Depending on how heavy you are, the ride can be really fast and takes you from one point to the other before you can even count to 10!

Sky Leap

Test your fears by walking the plank off the Amazonia. This short-lived but thrilling ride has you strapped to a harness and dares you to take a leap of faith to free-fall down 30m (or so we were told) to the ground.

The actual free-fall, however, only drops you about 2m before you are slowly lowered the rest of the way down. But it’s still a gut-wrenching experience that’ll have you clenching up real tight.

Quick note: you need to be wearing covered shoes and be within a specific weight and height to enjoy the rides.

With the addition of these two new attractions, the tropical-themed waterpark now has a total of 39 exciting activities for you to enjoy.

Zoomi’s Runway and Sky Leap are pay-per-ride attractions, meaning that they’re not included in your entrance ticket fee. Each ride costs RM45 per person.

However, visitors can take advantage of the Play Lóng Lóng promotion period to get exclusive discounts where you can enjoy promo bundles together with the Surf Mania ride for the price of RM30 (per ride), RM50 (two rides) and RM60 (all three rides) for an unlimited number of rides.

SplashMania ticket holders also get to enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 50% off of other Gamuda Cove attractions, like the Adventure Pack, Discovery Park, and Nature Pack at Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands.

Visit GL Play’s website for more info.

Read More: SplashMania Water Park At Gamuda Cove, Worth A Visit?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.