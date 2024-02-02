PETRONAS Unveils CNY Webfilms And 50 Dreams Initiative

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

PETRONAS is ushering in the Chinese New Year with two heartwarming webfilms and the roll out of its Festive Dreams initiative, in conjunction with its 50th Anniversary this year.

These interconnected tales of “To Those Who Wait To Celebrate” and “When

The Heart Calls” weave together two perspectives across two different eras.

Directed by acclaimed Malaysian filmmaker Dick Chua, these films explore the deep-rooted tradition within the Chinese culture of celebrating the Lunar New Year, between husband and wife.

Traditionally, the first day is when families return to the husband’s home to celebrate. They will then return to the wife’s maiden home to continue the celebration on the second day, termed “Hui Niang Jia“.

These films draw inspiration from a true story, paying homage to a cherished tradition that has profoundly touched our hearts. Retold with PETRONAS’ iconic storytelling heritage in mind, we are honored to present them in the hope of fostering understanding about our diverse Malaysian heritage. Fazli Ibrahim, PETRONAS General Manager of Group Strategic Relations and Communications

The unveiling of the webfilms are in concert with the start of PETRONAS’ golden birthday activities, beginning with PETRONAS 50 Dreams.

As a company which is already part of societies’ fabric, PETRONAS’ staff are banding together with local communities to make 50 real-life dreams come true during the time of festivities throughout 2024.

From fulfilling a terminally-ill child’s wish and realising a physically-challenged boy’s dream to play basketball, to setting up learning corners (STEM-related) at rural schools, PETRONAS continues to celebrate the rich tapestry of diverse human experiences, as PETRONAS celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Keep a lookout for PETRONAS 50 Dreams’ stories starting on Chinese New Year day, while the festive webfilms can be viewed on PETRONAS’ Facebook page and

YouTube channel, here and here.

