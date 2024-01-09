[Watch] Runner Suffers Leg Cramps During 11 KM Run, Here Are Some Tips To Deal With Cramps

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It is common to get a muscle cramp when doing vigorous exercises, but it is not common if you can’t move your leg at all.

That is what happened to a man while he was running.

Twitter user Amigul Deghaman shared the story of what happened to his friend.

According to the video, the victim was fine at the start of the run.

During the early stage of the run, he was active and ran at a comfortable pace.

However, at the end of the 11th kilometre, the victim’s leg started to cramp. Even applying ice did not help, leading to him being sent to the Selayang Hospital. He had to endure the pain for over an hour and a half.

The victim can be seen lying with what allegedly looks like the cold compress and hot compress bag below his calves and once the ambulance arrived, he was brought to the ambulance on a stretcher bed.

Amigul captioned the video asking the people about ways to avoid getting a cramp or tips to lessen the risk of going through a cramp.

Yang pernah rasa mesti tahu macam mana sakitnya bila kaki cramp. Semoga brader ni diberikan kesihatan semula 🤲🏻



— amighul deghaman (@ricxxxkiddo) January 9, 2024

Cramp otot ni berpunca dari kurang oxygen dan pergerakan terkejut. So solution dia warm up kena betul, tempo pernafasan kena betul and jaga, lastly bila dah habis lari tu, jangan terus tiba2 stop. Biar slow jog dulu slowly turunkan speed and minum air jangan banyak sangat. — Founder of __________ (@FauzanZulkifli9) January 9, 2024

Untuk yg baru running, awal2 tu run ikut timing dulu bukan ikut jarak. Bila badan (kaki, stamina, breathing) dah biasa baru ikut jarak. Tu pun tambah sikit2. Biar jarak sikit & lari lambat asal konsisten — tr (@thrfrd) January 9, 2024

Warm up dulu, minum air, makan Himalaya salt (bila nak buat cardio), supaya muscle tak terkejut dan jadi cramp kalau dah lama tak exercise. Tp brader ni mesti baru nak kayuh belari jauh. Kalau dah biasa, kurang dpt cramp. — MJazz (@MJazz70) January 9, 2024

Minum susu makan Pisang utk balance balik electrolytes dlm bdn

Dan satu lg make sure jgn push kalau dh rsa lenguh

Ingt ni sbgai proses

Jgn trus target goal tggi dlm satu hari

Byk lg hari lain utk pulun

Better push 10k step stiap hari sbgai starting — vincenZo (@WarzonePl1nder) January 9, 2024

Cramps

According to an article published by the Harvard Medical School, cramps can occur due to various factors, including improper exercise, muscle inability to relax, dehydration, reduced blood flow to muscles, atherosclerosis, and nerve interference from neurological conditions like Parkinson’s disease, neuropathy, or spine problems.

Dehydration can worsen these issues, as older adults often don’t drink enough water at night to avoid bathroom trips.

Reduced blood flow to muscles can also cause cramps, as atherosclerosis narrows arteries to the legs, and cold temperatures constrict blood vessels.

Additionally, nerves that get confused due to neurological conditions like Parkinson’s disease, neuropathy, or spine problems can cause cramps, as can common foot problems like flat arches. It’s crucial to warm up muscles properly and avoid dehydration to prevent cramps.

According to a physical therapist at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Madhuri Kale, cramps can also occur due to some medications that can cause dehydration and mineral imbalances.

Ways To Release A Cramp

To prevent cramps from happening, start by staying hydrated, eating magnesium and potassium-rich foods, wearing warm socks at night, and maintaining strong muscles through regular exercise.

For nighttime leg cramps, sit up in bed, loop the blanket around your foot, and gently pull your toes toward you while keeping the knee straight. For lower leg cramps, stand up at the side of the bed, put weight on your toes, and lift your heels.

For back cramps, use the “child’s pose” yoga posture. For hamstring cramps, sit on the floor with your legs extended, slide your hands down your legs until you feel a burning sensation, hold for 30 seconds, and slowly return to a sitting position.

Illustration of Child Pose

After stretching, use a heating pad to promote blood flow and gently massage the muscle.

