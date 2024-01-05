Choo Choo! Here’s Your Ticket To A Delicious & Adventurous CNY At Julie’s Town

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s holiday season again! Yes, we’ve just passed Christmas and New Year’s, but CNY is around the corner, and if there’s any group of people who really know how to enjoy the festivities, it’s Malaysians!

But the one gripe we all have in common with the holidays are the incessant traffic. Even if some roads are empty during the holidays, you’ll find traffic jams inside the malls – so good luck finding a parking spot!

So, why not swap the steering wheel for a train ticket this CNY? Malaysia’s extensive railway lines are your gateway to a carefree exploration, letting you dodge the usual holiday travel headaches!

But this is the sweet news:

This CNY, Julie’s Biscuits invites you for an adventure through Julie’s Town!

(Credit: TRP)

And the best part? No cars required!

Join Julie’s Biscuits Love Letters Prosperity Adventure roadshows at 1 Utama from 3 January 2024 to 7 January 2024 and Sunway Velocity from 11 January 2024 to 14 January 2024.

Both malls are directly accessible by train, making your journey a breeze.

(Credit: TRP)

For Sunway Velocity, hop on the LRT Ampang Line or KL MRT and get off at the Taman Maluri LRT station or Cochrane/Maluri MRT stations.

For 1 Utama, take the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) line, get off at Bandar Utama MRT station, and walk through the MRT Direct Access Link or Skywalk for easy access to 1 Utama.

Here’s a sneak peek at what awaits you!

(Credit: TRP)

Your first stop? Julie’s Biscuits photo-op train station!

(Credit: Julie’s Biscuits)

Immerse yourself in the CNY spirit with a giant Julie’s train mockup! These running lights create a beautiful illusion of a moving train and promises to be the perfect backdrop for your CNY memories.

(Credit: TRP)

There’s also a kids colouring station for your little ones, and Love Letters Pop-Up, featuring giant Love Letters tubs!

(Credit: TRP)

Get your hands on your favourite Love Letters Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry at the Pop-Up. And if you haven’t already snagged the limited edition Love Letters Lemon, here’s your chance because these tubs are selling out super fast!

(Credit: TRP)

There’s also the limited edition Love Letters Sesame Eggy Rolls, which you can only get at the roadshows or Julie’s Flagship Online Stores at Shopee and Lazada.

(Credit: TRP)

But why wait for delivery? Head over to the roadshow and get one today so you can enjoy this specially made treat that features a crispy texture and a symphony of flavours, as rich butter intertwines with the alluring taste of sweet nutty sesame seeds. 😉

Gacha-luck and Exclusive Goodies Galore

(Credit: TRP)

Take a spin at the Gachapon stations and stand a chance to snag limited edition, exclusive Love Letters Plushies, Julie’s 2024 CNY Angpao packets, and savoury Sweet Chilli Cheese Sandwich and Sour Cream & Onion Sandwich.

(Credit: TRP)

Here’s a fun fact: Gachapon, or capsule toys, get their name from the distinct sounds they produce – “gacha” (the crank sound) and “pon” (the capsule dropping into the collection tray). Talk about a symphony of joy!

Enjoy exclusive gifts with your purchases at the roadshow

(Credit: TRP)

Lemon Plate: Redeem a super-cute lemon-shaped plate with the purchase of 2 tubs of Love Letters Lemon.

Angpao Packets: Available with the purchase of 2 boxes of Sesame Eggy Rolls.

Token for Gachapon: Minimum purchase of RM100 in a single receipt.

(Credit: TRP)

Snack Sampler Pack: Receive 1 packet each of Sweet Chili Cheese and Sour Cream & Onion Sandwich with every single receipt.

Baking Plate: Redeem a special Julie’s Biscuits baking plate with the purchase of any 4 tubs of classic Love Letters flavours (Chocolate, Vanilla, or Strawberry) – no limit in a single receipt.

This Chinese New Year, let the trains take you on a memorable journey through Julie’s Town. Join us for festive fun, delicious treats, and exclusive gifts at our roadshows. All aboard!

For more information, follow Julie’s Biscuits official Facebook and Instagram pages or visit their official website.

