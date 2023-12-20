Shopee Super Awards 2023 Celebrates The Platform’s E-Commerce Superstars With A Big Bang
Shopee celebrates the brightest stars of Malaysia’s e-commerce scene at this year’s Shopee Super Awards.
Taking place on December 14 at the Majestic Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, the awards honour local brands and sellers who successfully transformed their businesses by taking live streaming and affiliate marketing by storm.
A total of 100 accolades were handed out to outstanding talents who achieved exceptional growth in Shopee’s marketplace by pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering consistent quality.
25 award winners were determined by popular vote where the public got to choose their Shopee superstars via the Shopee app. Meanwhile, 75 non-voting awards were presented to winners based on platform data results across industry categories.
Shopee Malaysia Head of Marketing Kenneth Soh expressed excitement over the growth of the platform and its superstars.
Our platform constantly empowers businesses to thrive in the digital economy as evidenced by 98,000 new sellers joining our ecosystem this year, especially with our free upskilling programs like Shopee University, Shopee Seller Summit, and KOL and Influencer Masterclasses. In fact, new local sellers to Shopee Live recorded ten times increase in sales and 16 times increase in orders this year compared to last year.Shopee Malaysia Head of Marketing Kenneth Soh.
He added that Shopee will continue to provide local talents with the resources they need to succeed.
Shopee Super Awards 2023 proves the win-win relationship between online communities driving economic inclusion on e-commerce and Shopee’s role in enabling that, with their robust ecosystem of resources and valuable support.Shopee Malaysia Head of Marketing Kenneth Soh.
Meet your Shopee Superstars!
Shopee Super Live Streamer Awards
Malaysians were invited to cast votes in November for Shopee sellers shortlisted for hosting the highest number of livestreams, achieving the highest livestream orders in their categories, and driving the highest live engagements and views.
The winners of this year’s Shopee Super Live Streamer awards who managed to captivate audiences were:
- Super Essentials Livestream Brand: MYDIN Malaysia
- Super Fashion Livestream Brand: XES Shoes
- Super Lifestyle Livestream Brand: STABILO Official Store
- Super Electronic Livestream Brand: 70mai
- Super Beauty Livestream Seller: KL-PHARMACY
- Super Essentials Livestream Seller: PHINIX STORE
- Super Fashion Livestream Seller: ELGINI APPAREL SDN BHD
- Super Lifestyle Livestream Seller: JAYATECH
- Super Electronic Livestream Seller: allblue5367
Shopee Malaysian-Born Brand Award
HABIB Official Store won the most public votes nationwide for Shopee’s first-ever Malaysian-Born Brand award.
HABIB demonstrated exceptional customer value and service as a Shopee Mall Brand recognised for 100% authentic products, free 15-day hassle-free returns, free shipping and brand membership perks.
Shopee Super Aspiring Brand Awards
The Super Aspiring Brand winners outperformed their categories in sales growth this year by creating personalised engagements with Malaysian shoppers on Shopee Live and engaging Shopee Affiliates.
They also tailored hyper-localised and user-centric shopping experiences via Shopee’s Big Campaigns, Free Shipping and Coin Cashback programmes.
- Super Aspiring Brand – FMCG: SKINTIFIC
- Super Aspiring Brand – Fashion: Zoe Arissa Luxe
- Super Aspiring Brand – Lifestyle: Touch ‘n Go Malaysia
- Super Aspiring Brand – Electronics: DREAME
Shopee Super Seller Awards
The Super Seller awards went to sellers who achieved the highest Shopee store profits year-to-date in their categories by skillfully doing new things with Shopee’s 360 Marketing Solutions, balancing always on and tactical strategies. These winners increased visibility and sales when shoppers cash out on peak season shopping deals during Shopee’s Big Campaigns (Shopee’s 9.9, 11.11, and 12.12 birthday sales):
- Super Mobile & Smart Devices Seller: Spraygadget
- Super Home Appliances Seller: The White Goods
- Super Tech & Gaming Seller: Impulse Gaming
- Super Fashion Apparel Seller: LAU THING HIM
- Super Fashion Shoes Seller: Webee
- Super Fashion Accessories Seller: Grimo
- Super Beauty Seller: LONKOOM
- Super Essentials Seller: Khairul Aming
- Super Baby & Kids Seller: Momo House
- Super Lifestyle Seller: MUSIC BLISS SDN BHD
Shopee Super Shopee Celebrities
The Super Shopee Celebrity award recognizes individuals who have not only launched a store or product on Shopee in the past year but also demonstrated consistent engagement through Shopee Live participation.
These winners utilised promotions effectively and achieved strong sales performance, making them true stars of the Shopee ecosystem. This year’s acclaimed winners include Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Zoey Rahman, Ceddy Ang, Datuk Jovian Mandagie, Nuex Rosli, and Ainul Aishah, each inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs and content creators with their dedication, innovation, and audience engagement.
Shopee Super Influencer Awards
Shining a spotlight on exceptional talent, the Shopee Super Influencer Awards recognized influencers who drove exceptional traffic growth (10% or more) with each campaign all year, lending credibility to local sellers and brands with quality content that resonates with Malaysians.
These individuals had value-added postings with overwhelmingly positive engagement rates, zero dropouts, rapid growth in followers and reach:
- Shopee Super Influencer: Nyokki Ho
- Shopee Super Influencer: Fateha
- Shopee Super Influencer: Chang Yong
- Shopee Super Influencer: Hasha Shah
- Shopee Super Influencer: Nurul Najiah Hassan
- Shopee Super Influencer: Nurhasuna
- Shopee Super Influencer: Afiqchii
- Shopee Super Influencer: Toklez
- Shopee Super Influencer: Dina Sallehuddin
- Shopee Super Influencer: Sarah Mohd Shah
Shopee Super Affiliate Awards
Shopee Affiliates were honoured for connecting with Malaysian customers in trusted ways, providing genuine product recommendations and reviews, and driving traffic for local brands and sellers.
Five Super Affiliate Livestreamers were distinguished for achieving the highest livestreams, orders, engagement and likes, and unique viewership throughout the year. In addition, five Super Affiliate Influencers earned their accolades by exceeding Average Daily Orders contribution year on year.
- Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer: Norashikin Abd Rashid
- Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer: Ng Su Ling
- Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer: Jacklyn Goh Seoh Hooi
- Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer: Fadzilah Abdul Jalil
- Shopee Super Affiliate Livestreamer: Chew Shiau Yin
- Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer: Puteri Syarlia Sahfuzzaman
- Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer: Norita Omar
- Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer: Indriana
- Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer: Nurul Iman Abdul Rahim
- Shopee Super Affiliate Influencer: Syazwani Md Saad
Recognizing Valued Partners
For the invaluable support and dedication of partners who played a pivotal role in strengthening Shopee’s ecosystem, Shopee Super Partner Awards included Carlsberg, INNISFREE, KITSUI, Pernod Ricard, Signature Market, SKINTIFIC, and Vinda.
Shopee Rai Lokal – Breaking Barriers Online
Award winners were treated to a preview of the company’s inaugural documentary “Shopee Rai Lokal – Breaking Barriers Online”. The film features interviews with Edward Wong of HomeDecoStore, Felicia Tan of Mamami Shoppe, and Mohd Zaid of Lampu Cherita.
They share their personal stories of overcoming obstacles, starting small, and achieving sustained growth in their respective fields.
By sharing this documentary, we hope to inspire others to reach for their dreams online. We are also making it easy for Malaysians to shop locally by spotlighting superstar sellers and capturing their stories.Shopee Malaysia Head of Marketing Kenneth Soh.
Find out more about your Shopee superstars here or go here for the latest deets about your favourite online marketplace.
