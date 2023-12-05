Beyond Home And Horizons By Bon Estates: A Resounding Success In Elevating Lifestyle And Enriching Experiences

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Bon Estates, in collaboration with Malaysia Airlines, hosted an extraordinary public event, “BEYOND HOME AND HORIZONS: Elevate Your Lifestyle, Enrich Your Experience” at the Bon Estates Sales Gallery in Bangsar on 2 December.

The event marked the first-ever two-month campaign between the Bon Estates and Malaysia Airlines, bringing together property buyers, investors, and industry leaders for a weekend of luxury and innovation.

Guests immersed themselves in the groundbreaking collaboration, where customers of both Bon Estates and Malaysia Airlines were offered the unique opportunity to elevate their lifestyle and experiences.

Attendees discovered the seamless fusion of owning their dream home with Bon Estates and enriching their lives through travel with Malaysia Airlines flight vouchers worth RM5,000.

The Travel Roadshow and Bon Kiara Preview served as the launchpad for an exciting Travel Roadshow, perfectly aligned with the upcoming travel season.

Attendees were given an exclusive preview of Bon Estates’ second Klang Valley project, Bon Kiara, set in the prestigious Mont Kiara location.

Bon Estates also unveiled the “Bon Experience” which is a lifestyle initiative that promises to enrich the lives of property owners beyond the ordinary.

Among the guests were Amiroel Shazrie Yussof, Malaysia Airlines Head of Loyalty, Ainul Nazifah, Malaysia Aviation Group Head of Group Partnership and Chan Jin-Wy, Bon Estates CEO.

The Beyond Home and Horizons event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with attendees expressing enthusiasm for the unique collaboration.

The collaboration between Bon Estates and Malaysia Airlines has set a new standard for seamless living, combining luxury homes with unparalleled travel experiences.

Beyond Home and Horizons has been an extraordinary journey for us, and the overwhelming response from our esteemed guests signifies the success of our vision to redefine living and traveling. Chan Jin-Wy, CEO of Bon Estates

Bon Estates is a dynamic Malaysian property developer driven by a passion for design innovation and a strong desire to elevate lifestyles.

