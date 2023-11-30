WAO Appeals For Donations As It Faces Financial Shortfall And Vehicle Breakdown

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) is urgently seeking support and financial contributions to ensure the continued operation of its refuge, providing a safe haven for women and child survivors of violence, including domestic abuse and rape.

In addition to facing a significant shortfall of RM350,000, which is vital for the continued operation of our refuge and essential shelter enhancements, they have been confronted with another urgent matter.

Their vehicle, a crucial asset for operations, has broken down, adding to the financial strain on the organisation.

WAO is a nonprofit committed to providing support and advocating for survivors of gender-based violence. With a 40-year history, WAO remains at the forefront of creating a safer Malaysia for women and girls while offering refuge to those in need.

They are dedicated to advocating for survivors of gender-based violence, and are working tirelessly to maintain a safe space for those seeking refuge.

Our existing shelter, with 40 years of operation, is in urgent need of structural enhancements, and the recent breakdown of our vehicle compounds the challenges we are currently facing. For future needs, to keep our doors open and continue crisis services like WAO Hotline and social work for women and children in crisis throughout 2024, we seek the assistance of our local corporations and agencies. WAO

In a statement, WAO said they have received valuable support from UN agencies, but additional funding is essential to bridge the gap and ensure the continuation of these vital services.

We are reaching out to our local community, seeking partnerships and collaboration that can help us raise the necessary sum of RM560,000. WAO

General donations can be made through the Women’s Aid Organisation CIMB Bank Berhad 80-0238299-7.

Tax Exemption Benefits from the LHDN for donations of over RM50 is applicable when you email WAO your transaction slip, full name, IC number and Mailing Address.

For corporations looking for partnership opportunities, reach out to them at partnership@wao.org.my for further details.

Those with contacts or resources that could assist WAO with the repair or replacement of their vehicle, you can reach out to Ranessa at ranessa@wao.org.my or Zaiti at zaiti@wao.org.my.

Your generosity and support are pivotal in helping us continue our vital work. Thank you for considering our urgent appeal. WAO

