KL Folks, Here’s Where You Can Donate Food, Preloved Stuff For Ramadan And Raya!

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) are encouraging the public to donate food and items to help the needy celebrate Ramadan.

According to Harian Metro, some of these locations are set up to ensure food quality and maintain the city’s cleanliness.

Here are three places you can drop off donations:

Anjung Kembara Pusat Transit Gelandangan Kuala Lumpur

Pusat Khidmat Gelandangan Medan Tuanku

Pusat Pembelajaran Komuniti Chow Kit

Additionally, DBKL listed the other donation drop-off points based on parliament areas on its Facebook.

Some of the recommended items to donate are adult and children’s clothes, men’s and women’s accessories, men’s and women’s shoes, and children’s toys.

