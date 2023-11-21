Gentle Monster Shakes Up Malaysia With Disruptive Eyewear

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Of futuristic flair and runway-ready frames; the global eyewear sensation, Gentle Monster, has officially landed in Malaysia. Brace yourselves, Kuala Lumpur, because your eyewear game is about to level up!

Bold Styles, Bright Lights: The Gentle Monster Experience

The flagship Gentle Monster Kuala Lumpur store is primed to open its doors at The Exchange TRX on 29 November, 2023, promising a retail experience that’s more than just shopping – it’s a spectacle. Get ready to feast your eyes on the brand’s exclusive collaborations with D’heygere and Maison Margiela, alongside the much-anticipated 2024 Optical Collection.

Metal Magic: The 2024 Optical Collection

Picture this: eyewear with bold, sophisticated metal detailing that screams modern chic. That’s exactly what Gentle Monster’s 2024 Optical Collection brings to the table.

And it’s already creating a buzz globally, thanks to its ‘GENTLE HIGH SCHOOL’ campaign featuring the fabulous duo, actress Nana Komatsu and musician Shinichi Osawa.

Unconventional and Unapologetically Cool

Founded in 2011, Gentle Monster is not just an eyewear brand; it’s a vibe. With an audacious and innovative storytelling approach, the brand ignites emotional passion through its fashion-forward philosophy.

And it doesn’t stop at eyewear – Gentle Monster is rewriting the rules for brick-and-mortar stores, making shopping an experience that’s as stylish as the frames themselves.

Gentle reminder (pun intended): For genuine Gentle Monster swag in Malaysia, your go-to spots are the brand’s Kuala Lumpur store and the official global e-commerce platform (www.gentlemonster.com).

Save the Date: 29 November, 2023

Mark your calendars because the Gentle Monster Kuala Lumpur store is opening its doors on 29 November, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 6:30 PM.

Find them at G.12A, Ground Level in The Exchange TRX.

