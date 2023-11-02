FedEx Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence & Innovation In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Logistics is the lifeblood of our civilization. Similar to how the blood in our veins keeps us alive and well by transporting the vital resources our bodies need, the logistics industry enables us to exchange goods and services around the world to sustain our diverse lifestyles and fuel our economy.

Without the complex ecosystem that makes modern logistics work, we wouldn’t be able to have luxuries, like e-commerce, online shopping or express same-day deliveries. All things we tend to take for granted today.

As one of the largest transportation and logistics companies in the world, FedEx plays a vital role and remains committed to connecting communities, moving goods and providing services that power the global economy.

Since 1989, FedEx Express Malaysia (FedEx Malaysia) has been supporting the nation’s growth by creating job opportunities and facilitating trade and commerce between our country and the rest of the world with innovative solutions and services.

In fact, did you know that FedEx was the first company to introduce a real-time package tracking system that lets customers locate and keep an eye on their packages online?

And that was back in 1994!

FedEx Malaysia currently employs more than 1,700 employees and operates a vast network that includes state-of-the-art facilities across the country and a fleet of more than 250 air and land delivery vehicles that serve more than 200 drop-off locations.

This year, FedEx marks its three decades of service in Malaysia with a bang!

We already saw the iconic Kuala Lumpur Tower lit up in a mesmerizing glow of purple in celebration of the company’s 30 years of operations in the country. But the celebration doesn’t stop there!

FedEx employees gathered in front of the Kuala Lumpur Tower during the lighting ceremony to celebrate FedEx’s 30th anniversary in Malaysia, marking a significant milestone.

KL Tower beaming in FedEx’s signature purple colour.

As a token of gratitude for the long-time support of their loyal customers, FedEx Malaysia’s newly appointed Managing Director Tien Long Woon and his management team went on the road to personally deliver exclusive 30th-anniversary packages to their valued patrons ranging from multinational corporations to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

These packages were sent with love and care and contained gifts that represented the company’s values and vision which included: A recyclable tote bag which reflects the company’s brand identity and effort toward realising a sustainable future, a bar of soap to represent good vibes and refreshing ideas, as well as a bag of rice as a symbol of health, prosperity and abundance.

“We’re deeply honoured by the trust and support of our valued customers and are proud to celebrate this significant milestone by continuing to innovate and evolve according to the needs and expectations of the world today,” said Woon.

Managing Director of FedEx Express Malaysia, Tien Long Woon.

I would like to thank our dedicated and passionate team members for their commitment to delivering the best service and solutions to our customers and we look forward to continuing our journey towards forging the growth of businesses, individuals and communities in Malaysia. Tien Long Woon, Managing Director of FedEx Express Malaysia

Over the years, FedEx has built an extensive network of capabilities and services that cater to the diverse needs of its customers, whether they are sending distinguished documents, priority packages or formidable freight locally or abroad.

FedEx Malaysia celebrated its 30th year anniversary in Malaysia with its valued customers.

Personal delivery by FedEx Express Malaysia’s Managing Director, Tien Long Woon.

The company continues to invest heavily in talents and infrastructures to enhance its operational efficiency and customer service.

For instance, during the 90s, FedEx assembled its local courier fleet consisting of ground vehicles and became the first airline in Malaysia, apart from our national carrier, to operate its own aircraft.

At the turn of the 21st century, FedEx launched its very own mobile application and expanded its range of digital tools to further simplify the process of sending, tracking and receiving deliveries.

Recently, the company introduced electric vehicles to its fleet in Malaysia, as part of its goal to go carbon-neutral by 2040.

FedEx adds electric vehicles to promote sustainable logistics in Malaysia.

Demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, FedEx has implemented various initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint while empowering young talents and supporting local communities.

In recognition of its effort, FedEx received the title of ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia’ and the ‘Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2023’ for its longstanding efforts in nurturing young talent and fostering an entrepreneurial mindset through the FedEx Express/Junior Achievement International Trade Challenge (FedEx/JA ITC) which saw the participation of over 8,600 students to date in Malaysia.

Additionally, the company also collaborated with local authorities and NGOs on rebuilding the perimeter of a local kindergarten that serves underprivileged Orang Asli communities as well as supporting urban farming initiatives by growing a community garden in the Klang Valley.

FedEx team members engaged in a community vegetable program to help disadvantaged communities in urban areas.

FedEx employees celebrated the company’s 30th anniversary in Malaysia through a series of tree-planting activities.

FedEx’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility has made them one of the most respected brands in the world and as they celebrate this incredible milestone, they are determined to forge ahead with optimism and confidence to support Malaysians from all walks of life.

So, if you are looking for a reliable and convenient way to get your packages to where they need to be, look no further than FedEx. Visit their website here for more info.

But wait! That’s not all. To further celebrate its 30th anniversary in Malaysia, FedEx is giving you a chance to win BIG!

Join the FedEx 30th anniversary campaign contest and stand a chance to win a trip to Fukuoka (Japan), Phuket (Thailand) or Pulau Redang (Terengganu)!

Secure your ticket to this special lucky draw by simply sending a package with FedEx in the month of November 2023. Terms and conditions do apply, so click here for more details on how you can win!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.