SOFY’s #CoolGilerrr Campaign Helps Malaysian Women Beat Period Heat

SOFY, the No. 1 Sanitary Pad Brand from Japan, has partnered with Watsons to introduce the #CoolGilerrr campaign to help Malaysian women beat period heat with SOFY Cooling Fresh sanitary pads range.

According to SOFY’s yearly usage and attitude study, 7 out of 10 women experience a rash or skin irritation during periods. This affects mostly younger girls, who tend to wear sanitary pads for longer hours.

To address the issue, the SOFY Cooling Fresh range is meant to address the Malaysian heat challenges so girls and women can stay fresh and comfortable during that time of the month.

SOFY Cooling Fresh #CoolGilerrr pop-up event will be held at the Starhill Kuala Lumpur until 8 October.

Guests can check out and purchase the SOFY Cooling Fresh sanitary pads range at the SOFY Cooling Fresh #CoolGilerrr pop-up event that’s currently happening at the Starhill Kuala Lumpur until 8 October from 10am to 10pm.

The pop-up is a unique initiative to truly celebrate women’s health and comfort, featuring interactive displays and the opportunity to experience the revolutionary SOFY Cooling Fresh first-hand.

There will also be opportunities to redeem a complimentary soft serve ice cream, enjoy some of SOFY’s special promotions and participate in a meaningful donation program.

SOFY Cooling Fresh Pads represent a leap forward in menstrual comfort. Since launching the First Ever Cooling Fresh pad range in 2018, we have continuously strived to improve our products and ensure that women feel fresh, comfortable, and confident in every aspect of their lives. At SOFY, we aim to provide a refreshing, confidence-boosting experience, even in the most demanding weather conditions. Amanda Wong Yoke Pui, Senior Brand Manager of SOFY Malaysia & Singapore

First introduced in 2018, SOFY Cooling Fresh is designed to provide up to five hours of Minty Cool Sensation across a diverse selection of products ranging from Day to Night, Maxi to Ultra Slim.

SOFY also has an extended product line-up launched in October 2022, the Sensitive Cool range, with natural cucumber extracts to cater to those with sensitive skin.

