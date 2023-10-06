What Happens If The Galaxy Is Powered By Shell? Check Out These Star Wars-Inspired RC Cars

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Shell Malaysia has just unveiled an exclusive collection of remote-control cars. The line-up, which is in collaboration with Walt Disney Southeast Asia, is exciting as it draws influence from Shell V-Power’s innovation and the timeless appeal of Star Wars characters.

The limited-edition collection features six remote-controlled car designs, each inspired by six of the most iconic characters from the franchise.

They include the Darth Vader Racer, Stormtrooper Racer, Darth Maul Racer, The Mandalorian Racer, Boba Fett Racer, and BB-8 Racer.

Shell Malaysia

The Darth Vader Racer is slick, dark, and elegant as it is modelled after the menacing aura of the iconic villain. The car grille is also reminiscent of Vader’s mask complete with beaming LED rear lights made after his eyes.

The Stormtrooper Racer, on the other hand, adapts a clean, minimalistic look that is coated in a high gloss white finish. The look was made to reflect the might of the Imperial Army.

As for the Darth Maul Racer, it is painted in a deep, blood-red metallic finish that shimmers, referencing the character’s distinctive markings. The design is complete with a roof inspired by Maul’s horns, evoking a ferocious outlook with frenzied power.

Shell Malaysia

And the Mandalorian Racer which is inspired by Din Djarin and his beskar armour is coated in a matte silver finish.

Boba Fett Racer follows suit, mirroring its character’s signature as it sports a rugged military-style matte green. It also features a miniature model of the character’s targeting rangefinder.

Completing the 2023 lineup is the BB-8 Racer. The model, inspired by the loyal astromech, boasts a futuristic, compact, and spherical design that is covered with the character’s iconic orange and white livery.

Shell’s General Manager, Seow Lee Ming noted that the company is honoured to have brought this collection to life. Knowing that franchise holds a strong meaning to many individuals, the company felt it was necessary to celebrate it.

Shell Malaysia

“Shell V-Power enthusiasts are some of the most passionate people, and we know timeless stories like Star Wars continue to resonate among fans of all ages in Malaysia.

“We knew we had to celebrate these passionate communities and we hope fans will have tons of fun collecting and racing with this new collection.” said the general manager at the launch yesterday.

As such, the company not only brought the Star Wars-inspired racing car designs on toy cars but is also offering them as digital versions. Players can play them on the Shell Racing mobile app.

Shell Malaysia

The Star Wars Racers Collection retains all the special features, including the Bluetooth control and proprietary smart battery from the Shell Motorsports Collection last year.

With the Shell Racing App on the App Store and Google Play, customers can enjoy an exhilarating racing experience, now themed after galactic adventures.

As for the physical toys, fans can look to purchase them at Shell Stations nationwide. From today to 19 November, the limited-edition cars will be released one model per week.

All the cars except the Darth Vader Racer, will be available for purchase at RM49.90 with a minimum RM50 fuel purchase in a single receipt of Shell FuelSave 95, Shell V-Power 97, or Shell V-Power Racing.

Shell Malaysia

The smart Bluetooth battery is available at RM30 with the same minimum fuel purchase as the car models.

The Darth Vader Racer, on the other hand, is free with every Shell Helix Ultra/Power 4L purchase. To complete their collection, customers can also purchase the Collector Casing at RM89.90 when they pump RM80 Shell V-Power Racing in a single receipt.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.