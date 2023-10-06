Here’s Why You Can’t Miss The Lotus’s Thai Fest

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Prepare your tastebuds, folks, because Thailand is coming to town! Get ready to immerse yourself in the mesmerising world of Thai culture and feast on delectable Thai cuisine like never before.

In collaboration with Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Lotus’s Malaysia is rolling out the red carpet for the first-ever outdoor Thai Fest at Lotus’s Mutiara Damansara from 6 October to 15 October 2023.

It’s going to be an epic 10-day celebration filled with mouthwatering Thai dishes, thrilling performances, and a whole lot of fun!

A culinary journey like no other

(Credit: freepik via freepik)

Prepare to embark on a culinary adventure that will transport your taste buds straight to the bustling streets of Thailand.

With over 50 booths serving up an array of authentic Thai food and beverages, you’ll have the opportunity to savour the rich, diverse flavours of Thai cuisine. From savoury Pad Thai to spicy Tom Yam soup, sweet mango sticky rice to crispy spring rolls, there’s something to satisfy every palate.

And don’t forget to quench your thirst with refreshing Thai iced tea or a zesty lemongrass drink – the options are endless!

Entertainment galore

(Credit: Lotus’s Malaysia)

But that’s not all – the Lotus’s Thai Fest promises to be an entertainment extravaganza as well! Get ready to be captivated by the art of Muay Thai, as skilled fighters showcase their prowess in this ancient Thai martial art.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture with traditional Thai dances that will leave you in awe. Throughout the 10-day celebration, talented Thai performers will grace the stage, ensuring that there’s never a dull moment.

And the grand finale? A mini-concert on 15 October featuring the sensational Thai artist Da Endorphine!

This mini-concert is not just free, it’s an event you won’t want to miss. Da Endorphine, known for her chart-topping hits and electrifying performances, is making her triumphant return after a 4-year hiatus, with her most recent performance in Malaysia being in 2019.

Get ready to groove to her famous hits such as What I’ve Learned, New Year’s Eve, and Because of You, and experience the magic of her music as she lights up the stage. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness this Thai sensation live!

Fun for everyone

(Credit: jcomp via freepik)

The Lotus’s Thai Fest is not just about food and performances, it’s a family-friendly event with something for everyone.

Keep an eye out for adorable mascots and clowns spreading joy throughout the fest. Kids (and the young at heart) will be thrilled with free balloon giveaways – a perfect way to make your visit even more memorable.

Spend, Stamp, and Win Big!

(Credit: benzoix via freepik)

Here’s where the excitement reaches its peak – the Spend, Stamp, and Win contest!

For every RM10 spent at any of the stalls, you’ll earn yourself a stamp on your card. Collect four stamps, and you could be one of the lucky winners during the happy hours.

Prizes include free My Lotus’s Points, Lotus’s Shop Online vouchers, exclusive own-brand products, mall tenant vouchers, and food court vouchers. With limited spots available, the competition will be fierce, so make sure to indulge in your favourite Thai treats and rack up those stamps!

Shop the best of Thailand

To keep the Thai spirit alive even after the fest ends, Lotus’s will also be featuring an in-store promotion from 5 October to 25 October 2023.

Discover and indulge in a wide array of Thai products, including your favourite Lotus’s Tom Yam instant noodles, Koh Kae peanut snacks, special Pocky and Lays flavours from Thailand, Naxnax, Thai longan and mangoes, and so much more!

All these items have been specially imported based on the requests of Lotus’s customers, ensuring you get an authentic taste of Thailand.

Not only will you get to indulge in Thai delights during the fest, but you’ll also have the chance to take home a piece of Thailand with you so you can prepare your favourite Thai cuisine in the comfort of your own home!

The Lotus’s Thai Fest is your passport to a Thailand experience like no other. Mark your calendars from 6 October to 15 October 2023, and make your way to Lotus’s Mutiara Damansara.

Get ready to savour the flavours, immerse yourself in the culture, and create unforgettable memories. Don’t miss out on this spectacular event that promises to be a feast for all your senses – we’ll see you there!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.