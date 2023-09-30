We Have TONS Of Talented Malaysian Kids

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The world is full of talented and inspiring kids who amaze us with their skills and passion, and who are not afraid to express themselves to achieve their dreams.

But, eh! You all know or not, you don’t need to look far to find these brilliant kiddos and tweens!

As a nation rich in culture and diversity, Malaysia has its fair share of gifted youths with a flair for the extraordinaire.

Take Sawyer Leong, for example. Who, at 9 years old, beatboxed his way to fame. Or Adinda Tasya Mansor, who was 11 when she charmed the region with her angelic voice.

These young stars, fortunately, had platforms to showcase their skills and gain the experience they needed to propel them towards a brighter future. But just like a shooting star in the sky, opportunity is a rare and precious thing.

Though Malaysia is full of bright people who twinkle with talent, there aren’t many places for them to shine or gain the recognition they deserve.

Tinkering with talent

Talent shows are essential to foster a child’s growth. It provides them with a stage to develop their creativity, learn new things, build up their confidence, and teach them the value of trust and teamwork beyond what they might learn in school.

Studies show that by allowing children to express their creative potential, we can teach them valuable lessons on how to critically analyse their surroundings, evaluate their options, and understand the consequences of their actions or inactions—all important skills to have in a fast-paced and ever-changing world.

This is why we need more platforms to help young Malaysians boost their self-esteem and courage, which many sometimes struggle with.

A stage for shining stars

This is where ‘The Bintang Show’ comes in. The Bintang Show is an online talent showcase dedicated to staging young performers, aged seven to 14, and allows them to express themselves and show the world what they’re made of.

The Bintang Show is not your typical talent show. It is a platform for kids to spark their creativity and ignite their ambition. The show aims to empower young aspiring artists to step into the spotlight and demonstrate their enthusiasm, charisma, and talent, as well as kickstart their journey to reach for the stars.

Young hopefuls from across the nation participate to showcase their talent in singing, dancing, acting, magic, martial arts, and more.

On top of that, participants get to learn from The Bintang Show judges, who are awesome pros in the entertainment industry.

The judging panel include actress, model, and former Disney Channel Asia host; Azura Zainal, one of the country’s funniest comedians; Andrew Netto, and the ever-cheerful MY FM radio personality; DJ Wayne Phoo..

The judges are there to mentor and give contestants valuable advice on how to make it in showbiz and help them polish their talents.

The show is full of twists and turns and is divided into three separate series, each with its crowning champion.

Each series will show how contestants go through tough auditions, crazy competition rounds, hilarious bloopers, and in-depth interviews to share their stories and keep audiences on the edge.

What’s unique about The Bintang Show is that performers can step up to present their talent or bring up to four friends along with them to perform.

And what’s even more exciting is that contestants stand a chance to win up to RM100,000 worth of cash and prizes!

The Bintang Show celebrates the talents and dreams of Malaysian youth and is bound to make you laugh, cry, and cheer for these amazing kids. It is a show that will steal your hearts and blow your minds!

Catch the inaugural screening of The Bintang Show on 6 October 2023 hosted by popular TV presenter Baki Zainal on Facebook.

Click here for more info or head on over to The Bintang Show’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages or subscribe to their TikTok and YouTube channels.

