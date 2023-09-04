Gayana Dive Centre Celebrates Its Relaunch With A Commitment To Conservation & Coexistence

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you love to dive into the deep blue sea, chill with spectacular sea critters, and care about our oceans and the planet, then you definitely need to visit the newly reopened Gayana Dive Centre (GDC) on Gaya Island, Sabah.

Located just 20 minutes away by boat from Kota Kinabalu, Gayana Dive Centre is your gateway to explore the amazing underwater world that lies beneath the waves of the ‘Land Below the Wind’ and indulge in the bountiful waters of the Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park (TARP).

It’s THE place for you to experience a relaxing vacation and learn about marine life, conservation efforts and how we can sustainably coexist with our aquatic cousins under the sea.

GDC is part of a collection of properties by ECHO Resorts which owns and operates popular holiday hideaways across the country, including Gayana Marine Resort, Bungaraya Island Resort and Borneo Eagle Resort.

At GDC, visitors can experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to swim with some of the most amazing sea creatures, like the green and hawksbill sea turtles, eagle rays, whale sharks, nurse sharks, cuttlefish and plenty of colourful nudibranchs.

A whale shark with its company of hitchhiking remoras.

Diver exploring TARP’s coral reef. The ‘shaun the sheep’ nudibranch.

“From the much-anticipated migration of whale sharks to the shy, almost hard-to-spot shaun the sheep, the TARP really is an understated goldmine of underwater treasures just waiting to be discovered,” said ECHO Resorts owner representative Gillian Tan. She noted how the area is a haven made for divers and marine enthusiasts from around the world.

We are so incredibly blessed to be situated in the Tunku Abdul Rahman Park which offers amazing dive experiences for both seasoned and novice divers alike. ECHO Resorts owner representative Gillian Tan.

Whether you are an experienced or novice diver, GDC provides a unique chance to delve into the wonders that exist beneath the waves.

GDC facilities. GDC tech room. GDC equipment room.

The dive centre is PADI-certified and fully equipped to provide certification courses as well as some unique and fun-tastic dive lessons for those looking for an amazing undersea adventure.

There are over 40 different bio-diverse dive sites just 15 minutes away from the island for guests to explore.

Representatives from Tourism Malaysia, Sabah Tourism and Sabah Park.

Gillian also expressed gratitude towards local industry leaders who supported GDC’s official relaunch, as well as, recognise the importance of marine conservation for the diving industry.

ECHO Resorts also urges industry stakeholders to join forces towards safeguarding the oceans and its marvels

We are so thankful that the big industry leaders from Tioman, Tenggol, Kuala Lumpur, Semporna and all over Sabah have come together not only to support the relaunch of our Dive Centre but to acknowledge the importance of marine conservation to the diving industry as a whole, because that is what it should be about. Doing our best for the environment whilst inspiring others to do the same. ECHO Resorts owner representative Gillian Tan.

Gayana Marine Resort

Gayana Marine Resort recently got a major upgrade to its facilities. These enhancements include new ocean villas, a newly renovated lobby and major expansions made to GDC.

Aerial view of the Gayana Marine Resort.

The improvements showcase ECHO Resorts’ dedication to providing an excellent guest experience and their passion towards conservation, coexistence and preserving nature.

The resort lets guests experience the spectacular beauty of the island and experience harmony with nature, while learning the importance of maintaining the ecological balance of our ecosystems.

At Gayana Marine Resort, guests can stay in 48 overwater villas that overlook the vast jungles, lush mangrove forests and the wide open sea. The resort also hosts three uniquely exquisite restaurants and a luxurious spa overlooking the bay.

Aside from diving, visitors can take part in other activities, like kayaking and snorkelling in the crystal clear waters surrounding the island.

There’s also a host of other amazing wildlife for you to discover on the island resort, like the majestic hornbills and proboscis monkeys, whose calls in the mornings and evenings result in a soulful symphony of mother nature.

Marine Ecology Research Centre

ECHO Resorts was founded as a result of the establishment of the Marine Ecology Research Centre (MERC), a leading institution in marine conservation.

MERC is recognised by the ASEAN Biodiversity Centre and is famous for its achievements in restoring seven different kinds of Giant Clams to Malaysian waters, in collaboration with local universities and experts.

MERC’s main lobby. At the MERC Touch Tank, visitors get a close and personal experience with marine life. The giant clam in its natural habitat.

This feat earned the centre a place in the Malaysian Book of Records in 2010, and recently, MERC continues its conservation efforts with the installation of state-of-the-art devices to measure the health and diversity of coral reefs and oceans, such as the Autonomous Reef Monitoring Structure and Calcification Accretion Units.

Guests are encouraged to contribute and volunteer towards marine conservation efforts during their stay. All funds generated from the activities at the GDC are dedicated to MERC’s conservation efforts to save baby giant clams.

