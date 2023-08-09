5 British Facts That’ll Leave You Chuffed To Bits

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Ah, the Brits! Masters of afternoon teas, banter at the local pub, and savouring social time like no other. They sure know how to make life unforgettable. From bizarre place names to cultural quirks, we’ve got some amusing facts to tickle your funny bone.

Plus, we’ll introduce you to the ultimate way to enjoy those good times – with Connor’s Stout Porter and the legendary Marshall sound. So, grab a pint, put on your witty hat, and let’s dive in!

Fact #1: “Chips, Not Fries!”

(Credit: stockking via freepik)

Let’s start with the basics. French fries? Nope, they’re ‘chips’ in the land of Brits.

For us Malaysians, we’re not too particular about what something is called, as long as it tastes good. Not for the Brits, though. They have their own language when it comes to food. It’s not just a name, it’s a way of life. So, when you’re in the UK, remember to ask for some fish and chips and embrace the local lingo. And don’t worry, they’re just as tasty.

Fact #2: A Curry Affair

(Credit: timolina via freepik)

Worried about eating bland food in the UK? Fear not. The Brits have a spicy obsession with curry. So much so that chicken tikka masala is widely considered to be Britain’s national dish.

Yes, you read that right. It’s safe to say that back in the day, the Brits were quite the adventurers and their journeys have left a lasting mark on history. They travelled far and wide, discovering new lands, and – let’s say – acquiring a taste for the local cuisine. Fast forward a few years, and voilà, the British taste buds were forever transformed.

Fact #3: Keep Calm and Carry On

(Credit: Marc Pell via Unsplash)

You may have seen the famous “Keep Calm and Carry On” posters, but did you know they were actually created during World War II and were never seen by the public until it reemerged 75 years later?

These posters were meant to boost morale and remind the Brits to stay calm and resilient during challenging times. Today, you can find all sorts of humorous and creative variations of this iconic phrase.

Fact #4: Quirky Place Names

(Credit: jcomp via freepik)

The UK is also home to some delightfully peculiar place names. Ever heard of the village called “Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch”? Yes, that’s a real place, and it holds the record for the longest place name in Europe. Good luck pronouncing it!

Fact #5: Beer Pioneers

(Credit: drobotdean via freepik)

Ah, beer. The elixir of British life. The Brits’ long-standing love affair with a good brew is undeniable. They love nothing more than to grab a pint and some pub grub at the end of the day.

When it comes to brews, the Brits have a rich history and a deep appreciation for their ales. Stout, a dark and robust beer, originated in the 18th century and quickly gained popularity as a hearty and satisfying beverage.

Legend has it that it was initially brewed to be stronger and bolder than other beers, making it the drink of choice for hardworking folks seeking a robust flavour to match their unwavering spirit.

Connor’s: Bringing More Good Times As The Makers Of Good Times

(Credit: Connor’s Malaysia)

Now that we’ve explored some delightful British tidbits, it’s time to introduce you to a match made in heaven.

Connor’s Stout Porter stands proudly as a symbol of British-inspired excellence. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and a dedication to quality, Connor’s is more than just a drink – it’s a sensorial journey of pure enjoyment. From the first sip to the last drop, Connor’s delivers rich flavour and smooth texture.

Connor’s believes in the art of complete sensorial enjoyment, and that’s why they’ve gone the extra mile. To enhance your experience to perfection, Connor’s is giving out a premium British product, the Marshall Willen Portable Wireless Speaker! This exciting contest allows you to not only relish the exceptional taste of Connor’s but also immerse yourself in the realm of superior sound.

(Credit: Connor’s Malaysia)

Imagine winning a Marshall Willen Speaker worth RM499. How, you ask? It’s simple. For every full pint (big glass) of Connor’s you buy at a pub, bar, or restaurant, you’ll get not one but two contest entries. And if you opt for a half pint (small glass) or a can, you still get a chance with one entry. The more Connor’s you enjoy, the higher your odds of winning!

Not near a pub? No worries! Even physical and e-commerce stores are part of the excitement. When you purchase a single can of Connor’s, you earn one entry into the contest. But, if you grab a pack of four cans, you’ll score a whopping five contest entries. What are you waiting for? There are 2000 Marshall Willen Speakers worth almost RM 1,000,000 to be won!

(Credit: Connor’s Malaysia)

And that’s not all! Participate in the Connor’s Shake Challenge, and you’ll receive a free 320ml can along with some cool Connor’s merchandise. It’s a win-win situation!

Embracing British vibes isn’t just about knowing the facts – it’s about creating memories, having a good time, and cherishing connections. With Connor’s and Marshall, you can tap into the true essence of British culture.

So, whether you’re sipping a pint, rocking out to your favourite tunes, or sharing laughs with friends, remember to enjoy the journey and savour every moment. Cheers to the good times, the quirky facts, and the unmistakably British experience!

You can purchase Connor’s Stout Porter online via Shopee. Click HERE for more information, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated.

*For non-Muslims, aged 21+ only. If you drink, don’t drive.

#CelebrateResponsibly #MakersOfGoodTimes #ConnorsMY #ConnorsStoutPorter

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.