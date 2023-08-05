5 Adorable Wedding Favours For Guests To Serve As Mementos Of The Celebration

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Sending guests off with a wedding favour or gifts is a fun way to thank them for joining the joyous celebration. It also doubles as a memento of the memorable night for everyone involved.

Here are some unique and cute wedding favours that’ll help guests remember the fabulous night:

Surprise guests with mini ducks

At my sister’s wedding, I gave my 5yo nephew a bag of 100 tiny ducks. He spent the day hiding them all in ppl’s bags & pockets. For the last week, the WhatsApp group is just confused ppl finding ducks. The ducks even made it to Morocco with the bride & groom#DucksOnTour pic.twitter.com/MYDV8y8uh4 — Kate Lister (@k8_lister) August 4, 2023

Twitter user Kate (@k8_lister) shared a cute idea she carried out with her 5-year-old nephew at her sister’s wedding. She gave her nephew a bag of 100 mini ducks to hide in guests’ pockets and bags.

Not only did this keep her nephew occupied, guests started excitedly sharing the surprise find days after the wedding. The ducks made it as far as the Isle of Man, Lake District, and even Morocco with the bride and groom.

These guests took plenty of pictures with the mini ducks and one of them even made a stop-motion video of two ducks in love.

Don’t let the flowers go to waste

Instagram user Minki (@mr_gimchi) attended a Korean wedding where the bride and groom chose an eco-friendly gift option.

Guests were allowed to make their own bouquets from the flower decorations used at the venue. After assembling the bouquet, guests can have them wrapped at the counters outside the wedding hall.

This ensured the beautiful flower decorations were not wasted and could be used as home décor.

Give guests a personalised sketch of themselves

Instagram user Hannah (@whathannahdoes) is a fashion illustrator who is also a wedding live artist on the side.

She’ll sketch portraits of guests at the wedding and it always surprises them because it’s an unexpected and unique gift to remember the night.

Entertain guests with fun fact napkins

The bride and groom had a unique way of entertaining guests by printing fun facts about themselves on bar napkins.

Couples can include fun facts such as how they met, the reason behind the wedding colour theme, the name of the song as the bride walks down the aisle, and more.

Tic-tac-toe boards

Image: Katie Louise Atkin/FB

These wooden tic-tac-toe boards can be used repeatedly long after the event.

These can be given out earlier to guests who brought young children along so families could play together while waiting for the event to start.

