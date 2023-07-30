The Art Of Flirting: How To Express Interest And Create Connections

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The CEO of the biggest lunch dating company, Lunch Actually, was surprised by the survey result stating that most singles in Malaysia don’t let themselves have sexual intimacy with someone they barely know.

Based on the Lunch Actually Annual Regional Singles Dating Survey in 2022, only 20% of singles are willing to have sexual intimacy within the first month or less, whereas 50% of singles prefer to have sexual intimacy when they’re officially in an exclusive relationship and even 30% won’t have one until they get married.

The question follows: Do these numbers influence the ‘marry later’ trend in Malaysia? And singles choose to remain single longer compared to the 2000s.

Image: Lunch Actually

Due to a fast-paced lifestyle, there needs to be more access to social circles,

contributing to the rise of Malaysia’s ‘marry later’ trend. They also have less opportunity to meet possible partners; when they do, they still determine what to do.

According to Violet Lim, sexual intimacy does not always mean engaging in sexual

intercourse, but somehow people misunderstand. There are other forms of sexual

intimacy than sex that can be just as significant and crucial in a relationship, which

refers to any physical or emotional closeness connected to sexual attraction and desire.

If we use it correctly, flirting can also be counted as a good form of intimacy. Indeed, some “Players” court to get into your pants. Thus, Violet reveals how to learn the difference between both!

Harmless flirting

A playful teasing or non-invasive touch is considered harmless flirting, such as

playfully tugging your arm or tapping your shoulders. You should flirt back if

you’re interested!

Very touchy-feely

Feel free to distance yourself and your date if he is touchy-feely. For example, if

you find while walking, he has his hand placed on your lower back for an

uncomfortable period, step away from him so that you’re not walking too close.

Similarly, for men, if a woman leans too close and you’re not comfortable, you

don’t want to upset her by telling her to move back. Instead, you can move your

seat slightly backward so that there’s distance between the both of you. Letting

someone know that they’ve overstepped their boundaries is very powerful!

The Art of Flirting

Singles must learn to attract potential singles so they won’t waste time trapped in a

friend zone. Hence, Violet shares advice on how to flirt and attract someone without

making them feel annoyed with your flirting moves:

1. Using body language

Use a more subdued approach to flirting by giving your partner your full attention while they’re talking, smiling and nodding to show that you’re interested in what they’re saying, and responding appropriately so that you don’t come off as overbearing but still a respectful partner.

2. Using Humour

It is proven that when you make someone laugh, they enjoy your company more! So some people would use humour when flirting, such as playful teasing or creating an inside joke between the both of you. This flirting is also very friendly and especially useful for testing waters, to see the other person’s reaction and receptiveness towards you. Testing waters means you must find out if someone likes you and try to find out!

That’s also why pickup lines have been around for so long! Even though some of

them are cringy, it actually makes people laugh! An example of using humour when flirting is, let’s say you’re out with a group of friends for a meal, and there’s an empty seat beside the person you like. You go next to them and ask, “Did you leave this seat for me so that you can sit beside me during dinner?”

3. Physical touch

Gentle physical touches can show that you’re interested and subtly flirting with someone! A common technique is gently touching a person’s hand or knee or tapping their arm playfully when speaking or saying something funny!

That’s why you tend to see women playfully hitting a guy’s arm when he’s said something cheeky or when a man is leading a woman and places his palm on her back to guide her. The idea is to do it only briefly, so leave your touch there shortly, or it will become unpleasant for the person receiving it!

Humour and sending memes help too. For illustration purposes. Credit: Afif Kusuma/Unsplash

4. Through words

Some people, especially introverts, are very comfortable with texting. It gives you time to craft what you want to say and express yourself, so some people flirt using words! This can be in the form of a love letter, card, or even a sweet text!

5. The Peak-End Rule

Imagine watching a movie; there are moments when it’s boring and filled with things you don’t care about. But if the movie ends with a bang or has an emotional ending, that tends to be part of the most remembered ones.

Introverts tend to talk less than 90% in social gatherings. We observe and listen, but that doesn’t mean we have to be the least memorable. Using this Peak-End rule, you can insert yourself in just the right moment and say the right thing, giving you a better impact.

6. Giving genuine compliments

When you compliment someone genuinely, you can make someone’s Day and smile.

Examples:

For women to say to a man:

● I always feel safe when I’m around you 🙂

● You make me feel beautiful (or appreciated, respected, etc).

● Your voice is so deep and comforting.

For men to say to a woman:

● There’s something about your smile that gets me every time!

● I like it when you wear your hair this way! Bring out your beautiful eyes!

● Wow! You’re so creative! (Smart, humorous, or something less to do with

looks because women get compliments on their faces all the time).

7. Sending memes/screenshots

If you see something funny that makes you think of that person, take a screenshot and send it to them! Or are you browsing Instagram or Facebook to see content they might enjoy? Please share the link with them! Also, keep the link or picture private and not say anything – Try to add a description or even use it to tell them you’re thinking of them! E.g., I Saw this pair of shoes at a discount today and remembered you like this brand! You’re welcome 😛

8. Use more emojis!

Most singles will know this by now. Without any tone, text can look dull and flat online. That’s why adding emojis can help! You don’t have to spam emojis in every sentence, which will make the message look cluttered.

What you can do instead is to add one or two emojis at the end of the sentence

you want to emphasize. For example, if it’s a joke, add a few funny faces to

emphasize that what you’re saying is meant to be funny!

Gifting is a good way to surprise your date. For illustration purposes. Image: TRP

9. Sending gifts

Preparing a thoughtful little gift or surprise can impress your date. For example, prepare a small cake if the date happens to be near his/her birthday.

10. Respect boundaries and signals

Respond to the other person’s verbal and body language cues. Respect their boundaries and move back if they look uninterested, uneasy, or urge you to stop.

Remember, flirting and attraction should be mutual and consensual.

It’s essential to be respectful, genuine, and aware of the other person’s comfort level throughout the process. Building a connection takes time, so be patient and enjoy the journey.

Prepare to release your charm and set out on an exciting adventure as Violet

reveals the tricks and provides professional flirting advice that will amaze people

completely with your alluring presence.

Prepare to enchant people and forge friendships like never before! Singles only need to START and have the guts to try all the advice mentioned above!

Image: Lunch Actually

