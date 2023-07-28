Can You Mix RON95 And RON97? This Is What Pakcik Shell Has To Say

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

There was a social media video recently where a woman was seen mixing the fuels when refuelling her car.

This led to the question of whether or not it was wise to use both RON97 and RON95 for your vehicle.

Following that, Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd General Manager Shairan Huzani Husain or Pakcik Shell gave his answer.

In a video posted on the @pakcikshell Instagram account, Shairan said there is no issue if RON97 and RON95 are used in the same tank, as long as you don’t add diesel to the mix.

However, according to him, there is the right way to mix these two types of fuel in your tank.

He said the best way is to use RON95, or “ minyak kuning “, a few times and wait until your fuel runs out before switching to “ minyak hijau ” (RON97).

This is because apart from having a higher RON, minyak hijau has cleaning agent. When it is used fully, only then will the cleaning effect work more efficiently. Pakcik Shell

Shairan added that the Shell V-Power fuel for RON97 and RON100 contain cleaning agents that can clean a vehicle’s engine and injector three times more efficiently.

In the comments section, many agreed with Pakcik Shell.

They also applauded the way he tackled the viral video, by providing an explanation, instead of laughing at the woman.

