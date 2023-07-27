KL East Park: Nature’s Wonders In The Heart Of Kuala Lumpur

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Going for a hike and connecting with nature is one of the best ways to escape reality. Our country is known for having many hiking trails.

In that list is KL East Park. Twitter user @yeenhamzah shared some interesting facts about the park.

Hi semua, I nak berikan sedikit info mengenai KL EAST PARK.



KLEP adalah lokasi riadah untuk aktiviti hiking di Kuala Lumpur yang dikelolakan oleh Sime Darby Property. Lokasinya terletak berhampiran KL East Mall. Jika naik LRT boleh turun di stesen LRT Gombak. pic.twitter.com/j6ov0V1aeo — YEEN (@yeenhamzah) July 26, 2023

KL East Park is managed by Sime Darby Property and it is situated near the KL East Mall and can be accessed by the Light Rail Transit (LRT) through the Gombak station.

The park is a 53-acre space where one can take a 2km hike while enjoying many of nature’s beauty. The trail is 242-metres above sea level which allows hikers to get a beautiful view of KL city.

There are 316 species of trees, herbs, shrubs and palms that can be found in the park. These species are GPS-tagged so they can be easily spotted.

Pic Credit: KL East Park

There is also the longest quartz formation known as the Klang Gates Quartz Ridge.

Not only that, the park is home to many birds, beetles, amphibians and reptiles such as the Asian Brown Flycather and Common Birdwing.

Pic Credit: KL East Park

In the tweet, @yeenhamzah shared a video of a security guard holding a snake, allowing it to crawl on his arms. If you’re brave enough, you too can give this a try.

If you lucky, boleh jumpa pelbagai jenis reptilia, ular, monyet semasa hiking. Beruang matahari juga pernah ada di sini berdasarkan bukti kesan kuku pada sebatang pokok di dalam trail. pic.twitter.com/LiKz9NIfG2 — YEEN (@yeenhamzah) July 26, 2023

Do not forget to bring extra clothes as a three-step miniature waterfall came about following an abrupt 25-metre high topographical shift. There is a quartz vein intrusion with crystal patterns like trees upstream of this tranquil waterfall.

Pic Credit: KL East Park

According to the tweet, the trail is easy enough to be enjoyed by children and the elderly.

However, it is also important to know that at the moment, booking has to be done as there is a limit on the number of people allowed in per slot.

There is no smoking or vaping in the park, no pets, no drugs or alcohol and no camping.

Nevertheless, this place is a hidden gem in the busy city of KL and is definitely worth a visit.

For more info on KL East Park, click here.

