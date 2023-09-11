31 Individuals Injured In Hulu Langat Wasp Attack

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Leadership camps are a standard part of primary and secondary school programs, held annually to develop students’ skills, motivation, and self-assurance.

These camps encompass various activities, including team training, night treks, and lectures, aimed at enhancing students’ personal growth and leadership abilities.

However, during a leadership camp organised by a Shah Alam school, students and teachers faced an unforeseen challenge when they encountered a wasp attack while hiking at a local recreational site.

21 Students and 10 Teachers Stung in Wasp Attack During Hike

Last Saturday (9 September), a total of 31 individuals were injured by wasp stings while hiking at a recreational site in Sungai Lepoh, Hulu Langat.

Among the victims were 21 students and 10 accompanying teachers.

Following the incident around 1.50pm, a spokesperson for the Civil Defence Force (APM) reported that six students were transported to the Ampang Hospital, while the remaining 25 individuals, including the 10 teachers, received medical attention at the Batu 14 Hulu Langat Health Clinic.

According to the APM spokesperson, the six students hospitalized were in stable condition, with some placed in both the red and yellow zones.

A total of 133 students and 10 accompanying teachers from a Shah Alam school participated in the leadership camp at the recreational centre from 8 September to 10 September.

First-Time Hiker? Here Are 5 Must-Have Items for Your Trip

Source: Maël Balland/Pexels

Hiking for the first time can be an exciting but physically demanding experience. To ensure a safe and enjoyable adventure, it’s essential to be well-prepared. Here are five crucial items you should pack for your inaugural hiking expedition:

Backpack: A well-fitted, waterproof backpack is your hiking companion. It serves as storage for personal items such as water bottles, wallets, a compact towel, snacks, and other necessities. Lightweight Jacket (Windbreaker): A windbreaker is a lightweight jacket designed to shield you from cold winds and light rain. It’s a practical choice, especially in chilly conditions, due to its weight advantage. Water Bottle: Staying hydrated is paramount during a hike. Carry a water bottle that can hold at least 1.5 liters of water to prevent dehydration. First Aid Kit: Hiking often involves traversing challenging and steep terrain, increasing the risk of minor injuries. Packing a well-equipped first aid kit is a prudent measure. It should contain essential tools to address potential injuries during your hike. Whistle: A whistle may seem simple, but it’s a crucial emergency tool. In case you get lost or separated from your group, a whistle can be a lifesaver. Use it to signal for help during critical situations.

For first-time hikers, remember to include these items in your hiking checklist. They can make a significant difference in ensuring a safe and enjoyable outdoor adventure.

