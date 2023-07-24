Discover The Secrets Of The Glenlivet At The Bothy Pop-up Experience

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Dive headfirst into a world of whisky wonders at The Glenlivet Bothy Pop-Up!

This epic event is all about celebrating the rebellious history and heritage of this extraordinary whisky. Happening at Block E, Level 2, The Five, Damansara Heights from 29 July to 6 August, this is one pop-up experience that you don’t wanna miss.

Come explore this rebellious spirit

(Credit: Pernod Ricard Malaysia/Bryan Walker via Unsplash)

Let’s start with the backstory of The Glenlivet. Back in the day, the founder, George Smith, was a total maverick. He honed his whisky-making skills in a secret spot called a ‘Bothy’. This cosy hideout in the remote Livet Valley was where George brewed his world-renowned whisky away from prying eyes and pesky authorities.

At the pop-up, you’ll step into The Glenlivet Bothy, a stunning recreation of George Smith’s secret lair. As you venture through this immersive journey, you’ll uncover the fascinating history of The Glenlivet and learn all about the whisky-making process. From the initial distillation to the final product known as ‘uisge beatha’, which means water of life, you’ll get the lowdown on what makes this Scotch so special.

(Credit: Pernod Ricard Malaysia)

The tasting session is another highlight of this event. You’ll have the chance to sample a whole range of delicious whiskies from The Glenlivet. Each sip is guaranteed to transport you to a world of complexity and nuance.

Additionally, the talented team at Rakh have crafted an exclusive cocktail capsule inspired by the key flavours found in The Glenlivet range of whiskies. Trust us, you don’t want to miss out on that!

That’s not all! As a testament to your unforgettable experience, The Glenlivet offers you the chance to personalise the label of any purchased bottle. That’s right, you can make it truly your own. Imagine having a bottle with your name or initials on it. Now that’s something to show off to your friends!

(Credit: Pernod Ricard Malaysia)

But the adventure doesn’t end there. There are loads of other cool spots in the area where you can get a taste of The Glenlivet in different ways. We’re talking pairing menus, tasting flights, and even exclusive cocktails from Rakh, Seed by Whitegrass, Mano, Jwala, Ling Long, Here & Now, and Bā by 61.

And here’s the best part – every activity you try earns you stamps. Collect enough stamps, and you can unlock special gifts, including a bottle of The Glenlivet 12 Year Old. How cool is that?

Licensed perfection

(Credit: Pernod Ricard Malaysia)

Speaking of The Glenlivet 12 Year Old, they’ve just introduced a new limited-edition expression called The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Licensed Dram, which you’ll get a chance to sample at the Bothy Pop-up!

The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Licensed Dram is part of their ‘Original Stories’ series and continues to shake things up, just like the brand always has.

This particular expression celebrates The Glenlivet’s status as the first officially licensed Scotch whisky distillery. Before they got their licence, George Smith was operating undercover, avoiding the watchful eyes of Customs Officers and soldiers.

(Credit: Pernod Ricard Malaysia)

But destiny intervened when King George IV himself asked for a dram of this legendary whisky during his visit to Scotland in 1822. That royal endorsement changed everything and set The Glenlivet on a bold new path. George Smith’s whisky was a game-changer, shaping the fruity and floral style that Speyside whiskies are known for.

What are you waiting for?

(Credit: Pernod Ricard Malaysia)

If you’re itching to join The Glenlivet Bothy Experience, simply register HERE for FREE and book a slot now!

If you’d like to add on the tasting experience which entitles you to a flight featuring The Glenlivet 12 Year Old, The Glenlivet Licensed Dram, and The Glenlivet Cocktail Capsule, you can purchase a ticket for just RM88 from the Official Pernod Ricard Malaysia Shopee store.

You can also purchase a bottle of The Glenlivet 12 Year Old, 15 Year Old, or Founder’s Reserve to get a ticket and a chance to personalise the label of the bottle! The bottles can be purchased on Shopee, Diineout, or Qra at The Five, Damansara Heights.

For all the juicy details about The Glenlivet Bothy Experience, follow The Glenlivet Malaysia on Facebook. Get ready for a wild ride filled with rebellious spirits, mind-blowing flavours, and incredible stories. Join us at The Glenlivet Bothy Pop-Up and become a part of whisky history in the making!

*The Glenlivet advocates responsible consumption and we urge you to drink responsibly. Do not drink and drive. For non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

