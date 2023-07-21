Mojo Live Jam Returns, Good Music Guaranteed

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The concert fever in Malaysia does not seem to be ending soon as tomorrow there is yet another concert happening in Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

The Mojo Concert Series makes its triumphant return with its third performance featuring three incredible bands.

This event, which aims to provide fans a unique concert experience, offers a memorable night of various musical genres in a cosy club atmosphere.

The Mojo Concert Series has been captivating the hearts of many with its past two concerts. They have a unique way of bringing the audience on a thrilling journey of music with different styles and genres.

The three bands that are going to perform this time are Masala Coffee, Staccato and The Banditz.

Masala Coffee

Pic Credit : masalacoffeeband/Instagram

One song would be enough to introduce this band – Mumbe Vaa. The cover version that was done by this band took Youtube by storm. They definitely did justice to the song originally composed by A.R. Rahman.

The band plays a variety of styles, including Indian folk, blues, pop, and rock. The band plays in Hindi in addition to Malayalam and Tamil, where they mostly write original songs and covers.

Masala Coffee has gained recognition for the music it has written and performed for films including Solo, Uriyadi, and Mundina Nildana.

Staccato

Pic Credit: staccato_live/Instagram

The Chennai-based band Staccato is known for popularising the Contemporary Classic subgenre and focusing on delivering its listeners an engaging listening experience.

Their performance offers a new age interpretation of Carnatic classical music known as Krithis, a seamless fusion of nostalgic cinema music with a modern twist, and sweet original songs written for social reasons that have been highly accepted by the band’s followers and admirers.

The easiest way to describe the band’s music would be to imagine closing your eyes and forgetting all your worries and troubles and feeling peace and happiness as if you are in heaven. That’s how their music will make you feel.

The Banditz

Pic Credit: thebanditz.my/Instagram

This group effortlessly fuses elements of pop, reggae, and hip-hop to create a riveting blend that will have the audience moving all night long. They are renowned for their electrifying stage presence and contagious rhythms.

Just seven days ago they posted a cover of a medley (a string of songs combined under one beat) which was composed by the legendary music director Illayaraja on their Youtube channel.

If you have listened to the medley, then you would agree that they have elevated the song in their own style without killing the mood and the music behind the song.

Tickets for the Mojo Live Jam start at RM98 and are available on-site or online at www.excitix.com.my. Call 012- 2000505 for more information.

