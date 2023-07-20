Audi A5: Here Is TRP’s Verdict Of The Car

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Audi needs no introduction as a car manufacturer. The cars they produce have always left a mark in the automotive industry in terms of performance and style.

Recently, TRP was given the opportunity to experience the Audi A5 S Line Sportback.

This review is based on our experience of driving it around for five days.

Daily Driver

Right of the bat, this is not a family-friendly car.

This is because the head space and knee space for the passengers at the back are very limited. It is safe to say that a full-grown adult would have a difficult time to be comfortable in the backseat of the car.

Photo by: Keran Raj/TRP

Despite that, one can still fit a child seat in the back which is easy to access. The door opening at the back is also wide which makes it easy to manoeuvre the child seat in and out of the car.

The car is fitted with sports seat which comes in fine Nappa leather as standard which is very comfortable for the driver.

The seat can also be adjusted to one’s own comfort. The seat comes with 12-way electric adjustment which allows one to adjust the seating position which includes the lumbar support and thigh support.

Moreover, the steering wheel is very comfortable and just the right fit to hold and manoeuvre. The design allows the driver to maintain the hand position at 9 and 3 o’clock which is the ideal position to drive a car.

Photo by: Keran Raj/TRP

Furthermore, the car comes with a virtual cockpit. The cockpit is placed in an identical position where it is not blocked by the steering wheel with a clear view of the speedometers.

All in all, this is a driver’s car which translates to: the car ‘s main focus is the driver’s experience.

Performance

The Audi A5 S line comes with 4-line 2.0 TFSI (Turbo fuel stratified injection engine) which puts out 249 PS and 370 Nm of torque. The car has 7 speed S tronic dual clutch automatic transmission.

The specialty of the engine is that it is the first turbocharged direct injection motor in the world. This technology offers increased fuel efficiency and improved engine responsiveness in addition to better power output and lower emissions.

Another highlight of the car is that it comes with Quattro suspension which means that this is an all-wheel drive.

Photo by: Keran Raj/TRP

What does all this translate to? In simple terms, the car is a beast when it comes to performance.

We had the opportunity to test the car and have fun with it as mentioned above and here is what we think of the car’s performance.

The car comes with three different modes which is Auto, Dynamic and Individual. Each setting changes the car response and suspension behaviour.

We tested the car mainly in Comfort mode and Dynamic Mode.

As for comfort mode, the suspension behaves according to the road’s condition. When you go over bumps and humps, the suspension can adapt to it that you would not even feel the bumps.

Photo by: Keran Raj/TRP

As for the performance, when you are in Comfort, and you slam the accelerator down, you will feel a lag in the response and the kick down. However, once the car starts to move, you will feel the adrenaline kicking.

It is a different story though when you switch to manual. Although the car may be in Comfort mode, but when it is in manual, the kick down is aggressive and instantaneous.

It is much more fun to drive the beast in manual. It is the best set up for driving through our Malaysian highways as you have the option of driving the beast in a relaxed manner and unleashing the beast when it is necessary.

However, if you want the car in its full beast form, then switch to Dynamic.

You will feel the car roaring through the roads as if the chain that was controlling the beast has been cut lose. The response that you get in Dynamic mode might only be a slight difference from driving the car in Comfort, manual mode. However, the slight difference is all you need to see the beast in its full form.

Photo by: Keran Raj/TRP

The exciting part of the car is the Quattro system. With all the power the car possesses, you would want the car to have proper stability and a strong braking system so that the controlling of the car would be easier to handle.

There is no need to worry about that as the car sticks to the road.

Even while taking a curve at 160km/h, you can do so confidently as the handling of the car is very smooth.

Overall, as for the performance of the car, it is one of the best there is in the market currently.

Verdict

Although there are many fun and exciting elements to the car, it comes with a huge price which might put a big hole in your pocket.

On the road, it is RM449,162 and with the Audi Assurance Package, it goes up to RM460,162.

Is it worth buying? Our verdict says if you have the money to blow, why not.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.